Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500207   INE156A01020

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

(500207)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newspaper Publication - Extract of Unaudited Financial Results30-Oct-2021

10/30/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For APM Finvest Limited
Ajay Rajgarhia Managing Director

INDO RAMA

Synthetics (India) Limited

Regd. Office: A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori - 441122, District Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Corporate Office : 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF City Phase II, Gurugram - 122002, Haryana.

Tel.: 07104-663000 / 01 Fax: 07104-663200, Email: investor-relations@indorama-ind.com, Website: www.indoramaindia.com CIN: L17124MH1986PLC166615

EXTRACT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(

in Crores)

Standalone

Consolidated

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

Sr.

Particulars

September

June

September

September

September

March

September

June

September

September

September

March

No.

30, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Total Income from Operations

974.79

670.96

482.91

1645.75

603.17

2043.59

994.27

695.31

487.31

1689.58

607.57

2063.71

2

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (before tax and

26.66

13.96

(25.79)

40.62

(91.78)

14.36

27.43

14.31

(25.63)

41.74

(91.63)

15.02

exceptional items)

3

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period before tax

26.66

13.96

(25.79)

40.62

(103.41)

2.73

27.43

14.31

(25.63)

41.74

(103.26)

3.39

(after exceptional items)

4

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period after tax (after exceptional items)

51.73

13.96

(13.97)

65.69

(91.59)

112.78

52.31

14.22

(13.81)

66.53

(91.44)

113.38

5

Total comprehensive income for the period (comprising

51.73

13.96

(13.97)

65.69

(91.59)

110.64

52.31

14.22

(13.81)

66.53

(91.44)

111.24

profit/(loss)) for the period (after tax) and other

comprehensive income (after tax)

6

Paid-up Equtiy Share Capital (Face value of 10 each)

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

7

Other Equity

71.98

72.14

8

Earnings per share (Face value of 10 each) (Not Annualised)

(a)

Basis ( )

1.98

0.53

(0.54)

2.52

(3.51)

4.32

2.00

0.54

(0.53)

2.55

(3.50)

4.34

(b)

Diluted ( )

1.98

0.53

(0.54)

2.52

(3.51)

4.32

2.00

0.54

(0.53)

2.55

(3.50)

4.34

Notes:

  1. The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the quarterly financial results are available on the Stock Exchange websites, viz : www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. The same is also available on the Company's website, viz: www.indoramaindia.com.
  2. The above results, which are published in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as modified by Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on October 29, 2021. The financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued hereunder and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.
  3. Indorama Ventures Yarns Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated on July 5, 2021 is yet to commence operations. The Company has subscribed 1.00 Crore towards its share capital on September 3, 2021.
  4. Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped and/or rearranged and/or reclassified wherever necessary to make them comparable with those of current periods.

For and on Behalf of Board of Directors

Place: Gurugram

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Om Prakash Lohia

Date: October 29, 2021

Chairman and Managing Director (DIN : 00206807)

14

>

MUMBAI | 30 OCTOBER 2021

APM FINVEST LIMITED

Corporate Office: 910, Chiranjiv Tower-43, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019

E-mail: apmfinvestltd@gmail.com, Website: www.apmfinvest.com CIN No.: L65990RJ2016PLC054921, Phone No. 011-26441015-18

EXTRACT OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER

AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(Rs. In lakhs)

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

Particulars

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Total Revenue from operations

600.81

668.42

406.68

1269.23

1060.54

2283.40

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

590.35

657.23

387.86

1247.58

1061.53

2255.13

(before Tax and Exceptional items)

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

590.35

657.23

387.86

1247.58

1061.53

2255.13

before tax (after Exceptional items)

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

554.93

583.33

334.51

1138.26

924.78

1987.42

after tax and Exceptional items

Total Comprehensive Income for

554.93

583.33

334.51

1138.26

924.78

1987.43

the period [Comprising Profit /

(Loss) for the period (after tax)

and Other Comprehensive

Income (after tax)]

Equity Share Capital

432.23

432.23

432.23

432.23

432.23

432.23

Earnings Per Share of Rs. 2/- each

1. Basic (Rs.)

2.57

2.70

1.55

5.27

4.28

9.20

2. Diluted (Rs.)

2.57

2.70

1.55

5.27

4.28

9.20

NOTES:

  1. The above unaudited financial results were, subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on October 29, 2021.
  2. The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Stock Exchange under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is available under the investor section of Company's website at www.apmfinvest.com and on the website of the Stock Exchange at

www.bseindia.com.

Place: New Delhi

Date: October 29, 2021

� � � �� � � � � � � � �� � �

���������� ��

����

���� �����

����������� � �������

����

���������

��� �

��������

��������

�����

��

�����

� ������������

��� �������

��� �

���� �����������

������� �

���

� �������������

���������

���

��� �� � ���� ������ ���������

�����������

� �

������������

������

��

�������

�� �����

��� �������

� ����

����������

�������

����

��

�������

����� � � ��

���

��� ������

������ ������

������ ��������

������ ������

������

������

������

�������

�������

�����

������

���� ��������� ���

������

�����

����

������

�����

�������

��������

����

��

����

����

���

�������

�������� �������

����� ���

���� ������ ����� ������

���� ���

� ��

� �������

�����

����

�������������

��������

��������

�����

���������

��

����

� ������������

����

���� �����

������

��

�� ������ ����

����

�� ������

���

������������ �����������

��������� �������

  • ���������� ������
    • ���

������������

������ �����

��������

�������� ����� ��

������ �� �����

����

����

���� �� ��������

����������

������ ������� ������� �����

��������� ����������� �������

��

�� ���������

����

� �

�������

����������������

���������

����� ������������� ��������

�������

�� �������

��������

������

��

��

�����

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED
09:17aNewspaper Publication - Extract of Unaudited Financial Results30-Oct-2021
PU
10/16INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit for the quarter ended S..
PU
08/31Dr. Arvind Pandalai Ceases to Be Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Rama Synthe..
CI
07/31INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Annual Report 2020-2130-Jul-2021
PU
07/21Indo Rama Synthetics India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
07/21Indo Rama Synthetics Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
CI
07/06INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended June 30, 202106-Jul-20..
PU
07/01INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Credit Rating01-Jul-2021
PU
05/20INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4; Shares on NSE Jump 9%
MT
05/19Indo Rama Synthetics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 429 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 1 134 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 3 951 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 173 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Narayanrao Sudhindra Maganti Chief Executive officer
Umesh Agrawal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Pawan Kumar Thakur Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Suman Jyoti Khaitan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED20.41%176
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.187.45%20 568
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.237.57%2 114
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.17.66%1 922
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED49.50%933
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.77.49%558