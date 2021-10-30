Newspaper Publication - Extract of Unaudited Financial Results30-Oct-2021

The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the quarterly financial results are available on the Stock Exchange websites, viz : www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. The same is also available on the Company's website, viz: www.indoramaindia.com.

The above results, which are published in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as modified by Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on October 29, 2021. The financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued hereunder and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.