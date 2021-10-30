Newspaper Publication - Extract of Unaudited Financial Results30-Oct-2021

EXTRACT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(
in Crores)
Standalone
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
Sr.
Particulars
September
June
September
September
September
March
September
June
September
September
September
March
No.
30, 2021
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
31, 2021
30, 2021
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1
Total Income from Operations
974.79
670.96
482.91
1645.75
603.17
2043.59
994.27
695.31
487.31
1689.58
607.57
2063.71
2
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (before tax and
26.66
13.96
(25.79)
40.62
(91.78)
14.36
27.43
14.31
(25.63)
41.74
(91.63)
15.02
exceptional items)
3
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period before tax
26.66
13.96
(25.79)
40.62
(103.41)
2.73
27.43
14.31
(25.63)
41.74
(103.26)
3.39
(after exceptional items)
4
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period after tax (after exceptional items)
51.73
13.96
(13.97)
65.69
(91.59)
112.78
52.31
14.22
(13.81)
66.53
(91.44)
113.38
5
Total comprehensive income for the period (comprising
51.73
13.96
(13.97)
65.69
(91.59)
110.64
52.31
14.22
(13.81)
66.53
(91.44)
111.24
profit/(loss)) for the period (after tax) and other
comprehensive income (after tax)
6
Paid-up Equtiy Share Capital (Face value of 10 each)
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
7
Other Equity
71.98
72.14
8
Earnings per share (Face value of 10 each) (Not Annualised)
(a)
Basis ( )
1.98
0.53
(0.54)
2.52
(3.51)
4.32
2.00
0.54
(0.53)
2.55
(3.50)
4.34
(b)
Diluted ( )
1.98
0.53
(0.54)
2.52
(3.51)
4.32
2.00
0.54
(0.53)
2.55
(3.50)
4.34
Notes:
The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the quarterly financial results are available on the Stock Exchange websites, viz : www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. The same is also available on the Company's website, viz: www.indoramaindia.com.
The above results, which are published in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as modified by Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on October 29, 2021. The financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued hereunder and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.
Indorama Ventures Yarns Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated on July 5, 2021 is yet to commence operations. The Company has subscribed 1.00 Crore towards its share capital on September 3, 2021.
Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped and/or rearranged and/or reclassified wherever necessary to make them comparable with those of current periods.
EXTRACT OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER
AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(Rs. In lakhs)
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
Particulars
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
30.09.2020
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Total Revenue from operations
600.81
668.42
406.68
1269.23
1060.54
2283.40
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
590.35
657.23
387.86
1247.58
1061.53
2255.13
(before Tax and Exceptional items)
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
590.35
657.23
387.86
1247.58
1061.53
2255.13
before tax (after Exceptional items)
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
554.93
583.33
334.51
1138.26
924.78
1987.42
after tax and Exceptional items
Total Comprehensive Income for
554.93
583.33
334.51
1138.26
924.78
1987.43
the period [Comprising Profit /
(Loss) for the period (after tax)
and Other Comprehensive
Income (after tax)]
Equity Share Capital
432.23
432.23
432.23
432.23
432.23
432.23
Earnings Per Share of Rs. 2/- each
1. Basic (Rs.)
2.57
2.70
1.55
5.27
4.28
9.20
2. Diluted (Rs.)
2.57
2.70
1.55
5.27
4.28
9.20
NOTES:
The above unaudited financial results were, subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on October 29, 2021.
The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Stock Exchange under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is available under the investor section of Company's website at www.apmfinvest.com and on the website of the Stock Exchange at
