Ratification of the Remuneration of the Cost Auditor for FY

RESOLVED FURTHER that the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorised to undertake all such acts, deeds, matters and things to finalise and execute all such deeds, documents and writings as may be deemed necessary, proper, desirable and expedient in its absolute discretion, to enable this resolution, and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regard.

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. N Visweswara Reddy ( DIN : 02996298 ), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

NOTICE is hereby given that the 31ST Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members ofIndo-TechTransformers Limited will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10.30 A.M. Indian Standard Time ("IST") through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business:-

By order of the Board of Directors

RESOLVED FURTHER that the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution.

The members can join the AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the notice. Instructions and other information for members for attending the AGM through VC/OAVM is annexed as

. In case of joint holders attending the meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote.

Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in electronic form as on the

Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Company is pleased to provide e-voting facility to its members to cast their right to vote electronically on the resolutions mentioned in the notice of the 31st AGM.

the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 & 21 of the

Members holding shares in the physical form can get their

Members holding shares in demat form can get their

Those Shareholders whose email IDs are not registered can get their Email ID registered as follows:

05, 2023, extended the relaxation till September 30, 2023. In compliance with the aforesaid Circulars, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23 is being sent only by electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories. However, the company shall send hard copy of annual report to those shareholders who request for the same. Members may note that the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23 will also be available on the Company's website www.indo-tech. com; websites of the Stock Exchanges. i.e., www.bseindia. com and www. nseindia.com and on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited at instavote.linkintime.co.in. Members can attend and participate in the Annual General Meeting through VC/ OAVM facility only.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its circular dated January 15, 2021, read with May 12, 2020 ("SEBI Circulars") has granted relaxation in respect of sending physical copies of annual report to shareholders. Further, SEBI vide its Circular dated January

Institutional / Corporate Shareholders (i.e., other than individuals / HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send a scanned copy (PDF/JPG Format) of its Board or governing body Resolution/Authorization etc., authorizing its representative to attend the AGM through VC / OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, a Member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the proxy need not be a Member of the Company. Since this AGM is being held pursuant to the MCA Circulars through VC / OAVM, physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for the AGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has, vide its circular dated January 13, 2021 read together with circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 5, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars"), permitted convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" / "Meeting") through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the members at a common venue. The aforesaid relaxation has been further extended vide MCA General Circular 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022, to allow the companies to organized AGM through VC or OAVM in the year 2023 on or before September 30, 2023. In accordance with the MCA Circulars, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the AGM of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM. The deemed venue for the AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company.

The relevant details, pursuant to Regulations 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, in respect of Director seeking appointment /

A statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") setting out material facts with respect to the special business set out in the Notice is annexed.

Since the AGM will be held through VC / OAVM, the Route Map is not annexed in this Notice.

The Company is concerned about the environment and utilizes natural resources in a sustainable way. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA'), Government of India, has by its Circular Nos. 17/2011 and 18/2011, dated April 21, 2011 and April 29, 2011 respectively; permitted companies to send official documents to their shareholders electronically as part of its Green Initiative in Corporate Governance. Recognizing the spirit of the Circular issued by the MCA, we are sending documents like Notice convening the General Meetings, Financial Statements, Directors' Report, Auditors' Report, etc., to the email address provided by you with your depositories.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in securities market. Members holding shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit the PAN to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. Members holding shares in physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company. SEBI has also mandated that for registration of transfer of securities, the transferee(s) as well as transferor(s) shall furnish a copy of their PAN card to the Company for registration of transfer of securities.

Members are requested to quote their Registered Folio Number or Demat Account Number & Depository Participant (DP) ID number on all correspondences with the Company. The transfer deeds, communication for change of address, bank details, ECS details (if any) should be lodged with the Registrar & Share Transfer Agents ('RTA') of the Company, Link Intime India Private Limited. Members whose shares are held in the electronic mode are requested to intimate the same to their respective Depository Participants.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 23, 2023, to September 29, 2023 (both days inclusive), in terms of the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Act and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act, will be available electronically for inspection by the members at the Annual General Meeting.

themselves as a speaker will be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the AGM.

Members who would like to express their views/ask questions as a speaker at the Meeting may preregister themselves by sending a request from their registered email address mentioning their names, DP ID and Client ID/folio number, PAN and mobile number at least Seven (7) days before the date of the AGM on the email ID: investor@indo- tech.com. Only those Members who have

Members are encouraged to submit their questions in advance with regard to the financial statements, operation of the company or the business specified in this notice of AGM at least Seven (7) days before the date of the AGM on the email ID:

The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairman or to any other person authorized by the Chairman after the completion of the scrutiny of the

The Company has engaged services of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. to provide

The Chairman shall, at the AGM, at the end of discussion on the resolutions on which voting is to be held, allow voting, by use of

Members will be provided with the facility for voting through electronic voting system during the video conferencing proceedings at the AGM and Members participating at the AGM, who have not already cast their vote by remote

Members attending the meeting through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purposes of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 102(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Item No. 2 : Brief Profile of Director

Information for re-appointment/ appointment of Directors as required under Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

Name of the Director N Visweswara Reddy DIN 02996298 Age 56 Date of appointment September 03, 2020 Qualification Graduate Mechanical Engineer. He has a vast experience in industry of service, repair and reconditioning of transformers business. In the reins of entrepreneurship, as Managing Partner of Ms. Shirdi Experience Sai Electricals, he has ventured the company into EPC business to undertake rural electrification works, substation works and other transmission and distribution related projects in the country. He has received National Energy Conservation Award from Ministry of Power in 2014 for his contribution to produce a greater number of energy efficient transformers in the country. No. of shares held as on March 31, 2023 Nil Directorship in other public Companies 3 Chairman / Member of Committees of Company Chairman of the Board Item No. 3: Approval of Related Party Transaction

Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 15 of Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (IND AS 24) provides that for entering into Contracts/Arrangement/Transactions as prescribed in rules framed in this regard with the related party, the Company must obtain prior approval of the Board of Directors and in case such transactions are exceeding the overall limit prescribed in the rules framed in this regard, prior approval of the shareholders by way of a resolution must be obtained. Further regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 provided that all material related party transactions (i.e., transactions exceeding ten percent of annual consolidated turnover) require the approval of the Members by way of resolution.

Your company always seeks to enter into transactions with related parties in the ordinary course of business and at arm's length basis. However, the aggregate of all transactions with the related parties may exceed the threshold limits stipulated in the aforesaid Regulations, the Company is under an obligation to seek the approval of its shareholders by way of Ordinary resolution. It is therefore, proposed to seek approval of such transactions which are either existing or proposed to be entered into by the Company with related parties by way of ordinary resolution.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee of the Company have approved the proposal to enter into transactions with the related parties at their respective meeting held on February 10, 2023. Since the proposal is in the best interest of the company, your directors recommends for the approval.

The term "Related Party" referred in this context shall derive its meaning as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.