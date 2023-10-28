Indo Thai Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Indo Thai Securities Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 87.42 million compared to INR 101.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 43.36 million compared to INR 69.03 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.35 compared to INR 6.94 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.35 compared to INR 6.94 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 158.63 million compared to INR 57.99 million a year ago. Net income was INR 74.31 million compared to INR 7.74 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.47 compared to INR 79 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.47 compared to INR 0.194 a year ago.