  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indoco Remedies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532612   INE873D01024

INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

(532612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
351.55 INR   -1.26%
01:24pINDOCO REMEDIES : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/08Indoco Remedies Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
MT
06/08Indoco Remedies Limited Announces Incorporation of A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company
CI
Indoco Remedies : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

NIPPON LIFE

Indoco

INDIA TRUSTEE

INDOCO

Remedies

29(2)

LTD- A/C NIPPON

Acquisition

7277405

7.9

3

0.0

7277408

7.9

01-Jun-2022

Limited

INDIA AAA CPSE

BD SDL APR 27 IF

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Indoco Remedies Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 423 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2022 1 528 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 32 395 M 415 M 415 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,9%
Managers and Directors
Sundeep Vasant Bambolkar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Aditi Kare Panandikar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Pramod Ghorpade Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Govind Kare Executive Chairman
Kavita lnamdar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED-22.52%415
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.58%445 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.31%261 856
PFIZER, INC.-19.59%261 075
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.98%254 731
ABBVIE INC.2.13%244 356