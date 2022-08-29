Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indoco Remedies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532612   INE873D01024

INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

(532612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
357.90 INR   +0.14%
02:33pINDOCO REMEDIES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/16Indoco Remedies to Acquire 26% Stake in Indian Renewable Energy Firm
MT
08/16Indoco Remedies Limited has entered into Share Purchase and Shareholder’s Agreement to acquire 26% stake in Jalansar Wind Energy Private Limited for INR 5.76 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indoco Remedies : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
August 27, 2022

To

To

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

'Exchange Plaza', C - 1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051.

Mumbai 400001

Scrip Code: INDOCO

Scrip Code : 532612

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose copies of newspaper advertisement published today in Business Standard (All India Edition)- English newspaper and Mumbai Lakshdeep- Marathi newspaper, regarding e-voting information for 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standards of General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Indoco Remedies Limited

Jayshankar Menon

Company Secretary & AVP - Legal

Disclaimer

Indoco Remedies Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 17 745 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2023 1 940 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 32 981 M 413 M 412 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indoco Remedies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 357,90 INR
Average target price 486,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundeep Vasant Bambolkar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Aditi Kare Panandikar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Pramod Ghorpade Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Govind Kare Executive Chairman
Kavita lnamdar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED-21.12%412
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.98%431 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.24%299 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 155
PFIZER, INC.-20.71%262 770
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.50%249 661