  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indoco Remedies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532612   INE873D01024

INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

(532612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
396.25 INR   +1.06%
08/09INDOCO REMEDIES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Indoco Remedies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Indoco Remedies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indoco Remedies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/09/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
August 10, 2022

To

To

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

'Exchange Plaza', C - 1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051.

Mumbai 400001

Scrip Code: INDOCO

Scrip Code : 532612

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Audio recording of Conference Call held on August 09, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the audio call recording of the Conference Call held on August 09, 2022 to discuss the Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022 and future outlook has been uploaded on the Company website. The link to access the audio call recording is

https://www.indoco.com/inv-fin-concall-transcripts.asp

We shall submit the written transcript of the Conference Call in due course.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Indoco Remedies Limited

Jayshankar Menon

Company Secretary & AVP- Legal

Disclaimer

Indoco Remedies Limited published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 423 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2022 1 528 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 36 515 M 459 M 459 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indoco Remedies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 396,25 INR
Average target price 491,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundeep Vasant Bambolkar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Aditi Kare Panandikar Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Pramod Ghorpade Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Govind Kare Executive Chairman
Kavita lnamdar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED-12.67%459
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.52%447 486
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.70%287 428
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%278 132
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.68%273 741
ABBVIE INC.3.65%248 135