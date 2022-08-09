Indoco Remedies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

August 10, 2022 To To The Manager BSE Limited Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, 'Exchange Plaza', C - 1, Block G, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051. Mumbai 400001 Scrip Code: INDOCO Scrip Code : 532612 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Audio recording of Conference Call held on August 09, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the audio call recording of the Conference Call held on August 09, 2022 to discuss the Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022 and future outlook has been uploaded on the Company website. The link to access the audio call recording is

https://www.indoco.com/inv-fin-concall-transcripts.asp

We shall submit the written transcript of the Conference Call in due course.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Indoco Remedies Limited

Jayshankar Menon

Company Secretary & AVP- Legal