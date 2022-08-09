Indoco Remedies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
August 10, 2022
To
To
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Corporate Relationship Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
'Exchange Plaza', C - 1, Block G,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051.
Mumbai 400001
Scrip Code: INDOCO
Scrip Code : 532612
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Audio recording of Conference Call held on August 09, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the audio call recording of the Conference Call held on August 09, 2022 to discuss the Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022 and future outlook has been uploaded on the Company website. The link to access the audio call recording is
https://www.indoco.com/inv-fin-concall-transcripts.asp
We shall submit the written transcript of the Conference Call in due course.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for Indoco Remedies Limited
Jayshankar Menon
Company Secretary & AVP- Legal
Disclaimer
Indoco Remedies Limited published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:33:02 UTC.