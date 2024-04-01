Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2024 18:30
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG240401DVCASO95
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 11
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.008
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Narrative version NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. (the Company) will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 10 May 2024 for the purpose of determining shareholders entitlements to be proposed final (tax exempt one-tier) dividend of 0.8 Singapore cent for every ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (FY2023 Final Dividend). Duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower #14-03/07, Singapore 098632 up to 5.00 p.m. on 10 May 2024 will be registered before entitlements to the FY2023 Final Dividend are determined. Members whose securities accounts with the Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 10 May 2024 will be entitled to the FY2023 Final Dividend. The FY2023 Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2024, will be paid on 28 May 2024.
Event Dates
Record Date 10/05/2024
Ex Date 09/05/2024
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.008
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.008
Pay Date 28/05/2024
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

