Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Indofood Agri Resources Ltd.    5JS   SG1U47933908

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

(5JS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indofood Agri Resources : Proposed Subscription Of New Shares In Msa By Simp

01/01/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 1, 2021 16:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Subscription of New Shares in MSA by SIMP
Announcement Reference SG210101OTHREKMW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Proposed Subscription of New Shares in MSA by the Company's subsidiary in Indonesia, SIMP.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 107,042 bytes)

Disclaimer

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 08:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.
03:12aINDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES : Proposed Subscription Of New Shares In Msa By Simp
PU
2020INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES : Response to RAN's letter to stakeholders on 13 Nov 202..
PU
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Sub..
PU
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Sub..
PU
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Sub..
PU
2020REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2020ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2020INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES : Extension Of Time To Hold The Company's Annual General..
PU
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Sub..
PU
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Sub..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 13 650 B 969 M 969 M
Net income 2019 -411 353 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net Debt 2019 10 357 B 735 M 735 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 452 B 312 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 39 652
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Hock San Lim Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.-9.23%312
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-8.44%8 548
IOI CORPORATION-5.21%6 814
AAK AB-6.74%5 163
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-15.44%1 703
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-32.63%1 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ