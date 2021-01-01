Indofood Agri Resources : Proposed Subscription Of New Shares In Msa By Simp
Proposed Subscription of New Shares in MSA by SIMP
Proposed Subscription of New Shares in MSA by the Company's subsidiary in Indonesia, SIMP.
Sales 2019
13 650 B
969 M
969 M
Net income 2019
-411 353 M
-29,2 M
-29,2 M
Net Debt 2019
10 357 B
735 M
735 M
P/E ratio 2019
-11,4x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
4 452 B
312 M
316 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,87x
EV / Sales 2019
1,10x
Nbr of Employees
39 652
Free-Float
14,9%
