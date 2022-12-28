Advanced search
    INDO   KYG4760X1025

INDONESIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(INDO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
4.480 USD   -5.68%
Indonesia Energy : Other Information - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Other Information

On December 28, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the Company's offices in Jakarta, Indonesia. The record date for the Annual Meeting was November 23, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 10,142,694 ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Dr. Wirawan Jusuf, Mirza F. Said, James J. Huang, Mochtar Hussein, Benny Dharmawan, Tamba P. Hutapea and Michael L. Peterson, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.
For Withheld Broker-Non Votes
Dr. Wirawan Jusuf 5,709,916 23,039 1,432,055
Mirza F. Said 5,709,468 23,488 1,432,055
James J. Huang 5,710,392 22,564 1,432,055
Mochtar Hussein 5,709,847 23,109 1,432,055
Benny Dharmawan 5,710,104 22,852 1,432,055
Tamba P. Hutapea 5,709,652 23,304 1,432,055
Michael L. Peterson 5,712,754 20,202 1,432,055
2. Ratification of the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as independent auditors.
For Against Abstain
6,974,573 158,115 32,323

Disclaimer

Indonesia Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:02:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
