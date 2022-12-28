Indonesia Energy : Other Information - Form 6-K

On December 28, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the Company's offices in Jakarta, Indonesia. The record date for the Annual Meeting was November 23, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 10,142,694 ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.
At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Dr. Wirawan Jusuf, Mirza F. Said, James J. Huang, Mochtar Hussein, Benny Dharmawan, Tamba P. Hutapea and Michael L. Peterson, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:
1.
Election of Directors.
For
Withheld
Broker-Non Votes
Dr. Wirawan Jusuf
5,709,916
23,039
1,432,055
Mirza F. Said
5,709,468
23,488
1,432,055
James J. Huang
5,710,392
22,564
1,432,055
Mochtar Hussein
5,709,847
23,109
1,432,055
Benny Dharmawan
5,710,104
22,852
1,432,055
Tamba P. Hutapea
5,709,652
23,304
1,432,055
Michael L. Peterson
5,712,754
20,202
1,432,055
2.
Ratification of the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as independent auditors.
