Indonesia Energy : Other Information - Form 6-K

On December 28, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the Company's offices in Jakarta, Indonesia. The record date for the Annual Meeting was November 23, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 10,142,694 ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Dr. Wirawan Jusuf, Mirza F. Said, James J. Huang, Mochtar Hussein, Benny Dharmawan, Tamba P. Hutapea and Michael L. Peterson, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.

For Withheld Broker-Non Votes Dr. Wirawan Jusuf 5,709,916 23,039 1,432,055 Mirza F. Said 5,709,468 23,488 1,432,055 James J. Huang 5,710,392 22,564 1,432,055 Mochtar Hussein 5,709,847 23,109 1,432,055 Benny Dharmawan 5,710,104 22,852 1,432,055 Tamba P. Hutapea 5,709,652 23,304 1,432,055 Michael L. Peterson 5,712,754 20,202 1,432,055

2. Ratification of the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as independent auditors .