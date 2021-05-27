CarbonLite Picks Top Bidders for Pennsylvania, Texas Assets

By Becky Yerak

Bankrupt plastic bottles recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC got winning bids of $98.1 million from DAK Americas LLC for its Reading, Pa., facility, and $63.9 million from Indorama Ventures Holdings LP for its Dallas, Texas, operations. The auction results were disclosed Wednesday in court filings.

DAK Americas, a plastics producer owned by Alfa S.A.B de C.V. of Mexico, had been the lead bidder heading into the auction for the Pennsylvania assets. Last Saturday, CarbonLite said Sterling Group's $57.5 million bid was the best offer for its Riverside, Calif., facility.

