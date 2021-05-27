Log in
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/27
45.5 THB   +1.11%
CarbonLite Picks Top Bidders for Pennsylvania, Texas Assets

05/27/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
By Becky Yerak

Bankrupt plastic bottles recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC got winning bids of $98.1 million from DAK Americas LLC for its Reading, Pa., facility, and $63.9 million from Indorama Ventures Holdings LP for its Dallas, Texas, operations. The auction results were disclosed Wednesday in court filings.

DAK Americas, a plastics producer owned by Alfa S.A.B de C.V. of Mexico, had been the lead bidder heading into the auction for the Pennsylvania assets. Last Saturday, CarbonLite said Sterling Group's $57.5 million bid was the best offer for its Riverside, Calif., facility.

ALFA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.72% 13.82 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
INDORAMA VENTURES 1.11% 45.5 End-of-day quote.22.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 392 B 12 517 M 12 517 M
Net income 2021 15 187 M 486 M 486 M
Net Debt 2021 196 B 6 253 M 6 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 255 B 8 164 M 8 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,0%
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,75 THB
Last Close Price 45,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Ahuja CFO, Executive Director, Head-Finance & Treasury
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES22.97%8 088
ECOLAB INC.-0.60%61 494
SIKA AG19.27%45 552
GIVAUDAN SA8.18%41 438
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-2.81%21 604
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.4.18%20 515