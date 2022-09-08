Indorama Ventures : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda Items and Director Nominees in advance for AGM 2023

2.3.5) The Board of Directors will consider a proposal according to the criteria. A proposal approved by the Board of Directors along with the Board of Directors' opinion will be included in the AGM notice of agenda. For a proposal disapproved by the Board of Directors, the Company will instantly inform the shareholders with the reason for the Board's refusal through the Company's website or other appropriate channel. The Board of Directors' decision is final.

3. The Nomination for Independent and/or Non-executive Director 3.1 Director Qualification

The director nominee shall have the following qualifications:

3.1.1) Meet the stipulations under various regulations and those prescribed by the Company's Articles of Association.

3.1.2) Have at least a Bachelor's Degree in any field.

3.1.3) Be knowledgeable in the Company's business and provide adequate time and inputs to the benefit of the Company.

3.1.4) Be an individual with honesty, integrity and high morale.

3.1.5) The directors shall not take position as director in not more than Four (4) other listed companies.

3.2 An independent director or director of audit committee shall have the additional qualifications as follows:

3.2.1) Hold not more than 0.75 percent of the paid-up capital of the Company and its affiliated, associated, or related companies, including shares held by their spouse, children under legal age, or nominee(s).

3.2.2) Has not being an executive, employee, advisor, attorney of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), affiliated, associated, or related companies; is not a major shareholder of the Company.

3.2.3) Has no direct or indirect benefit or interest whatsoever in the management of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), affiliated, associated, or related companies of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL).

3.2.4) Is not related to or an immediate relative of any management member of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL).

3.2.5) Is not a director appointed to maintain the benefits of directors, major shareholders or any shareholders related to the major shareholders of the Company.

3.2.6) Perform their duties and express their views independently.

For more details, please also refer to the qualification of Independent Directors, Board of Directors Charter and Audit Committee Charter as posted on the Company's website.