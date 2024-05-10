Major Shareholders of IVL as on May 7, 2024

No. Shareholders No. of Shares % 1 INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.1 3,634,991,318 64.74 2 THAI NVDR LTD. 380,534,634 6.78 3 BANGKOK BANK PLC. 270,905,264 4.83 4 SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE 83,984,100 1.50 5 SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINEES LIMITED 72,777,253 1.30 6 STATE STREET EUROPE LIMITED 49,631,438 0.88 7 MR. SATAPORN NGAMRUENGPHONG 47,348,200 0.84 8 VAYU 1 BY MFC 24,013,200 0.43 9 VAYU 1 BY KTB 24,013,200 0.43 10 TISCO MASTER POOLED REGISTERED PROVIDENT FUND 20,994,700 0.37 11 Other Shareholders 1,005,358,601 17.91 Total Shares 5,614,551,908 100.00 Remarks: 1 Group of Lohia Family No. of Shares % - INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.* 3,634,991,318 64.74 - MR. ALOKE LOHIA** 1,000,010 0.02 - MR. ANUJ LOHIA 10 -

*Owned by Canopus International Limited*** 99.98%

**Mr. Aloke Lohia's shareholding in the Company, through his family holding in Canopus International Limited, is more than 25 times of his annual base salary.

***Mr. Aloke Lohia and his immediate family jointly hold voting rights of 76% and an equity interest of 50% in Canopus, while the remaining voting rights of 24% and 50% of the equity interest of Canopus are ultimately controlled by a Trust in which Mr. Sri Prakash Lohia and his immediate family members are the discretionary beneficiaries.

Ownership Structure of IVL

Domestic Institutions 13%