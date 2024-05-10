IVL Factsheet

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit

$Million

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Remarks

Reported Net profit after Tax and NCI

32

(357)

30

Statement of income in FS

Depreciation & Amortization

202

216

193

Cash flows in FS

Net finance costs

111

103

96

Statement of income/Cash

flows in FS

Share of net (profit)/loss of associate and joint ventures

1

-

1

Statement of income in FS

accounted for using equity method

Rationalization of footprint (impairments)

-

308

-

Management classification

Tax on impairments

-

(65)

-

Management classification

NCI

(3)

(7)

- Statement of income in FS

Tax expense (income)

25

(24)

(18)

Management classification

Reported EBITDA

367

175

301

Extraordinary currency impact

16

-

-

Management classification

Acquisition cost and pre-operative expense

1

7

-

Management classification

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment,

(9)

1

1

Cash flows in FS

net

Insurance income

-

(3)

(1)

Management classification

Impairment loss of PPE

1

-

-

Management classification

Other extraordinaries (income)/expense

(12)

29

1

Management classification

Inventory (gains)/losses

(12)

50

41

Management classification

= Core EBITDA

352

258

343

Lag (gain)/losses

11

1

24

Management classification

Hedging (gain)/loss on energy

8

23

18

Management classification

Other (income)/expense

(4)

(5)

(12)

Management classification

= Adjusted EBITDA1

366

277

372

Tax on inventory gains/losses

3

(12)

(10)

Management classification

Other items below EBITDA (refer details of reported

EBITDA less reported net profit excluding impairments

(335)

(289)

(271)

Management classification

net of tax)

= Adjusted NET Profit after TAX and NCI1

35

(24)

91

1Adjusted financials are before inventory gain/(loss) and extraordinary items.

Cash Flow Statement ($Million)

$Million

Profit for the period after Tax and NCI Add: NCI

Add: Depreciation & Amortization

Add: Net finance costs

Add: Tax expense (income)

Add: Impairment loss of PPE, goodwill and other intangible assets

Less: (Reversal of) expected credit loss, net

Add: (Gain)/loss on disposal/written-off of PPE, net

Add: Expense related to defined benefit plans, unrealized items, share of JV, provisions etc.

Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Inventory (gains)/losses

Changes in Net working capital

Less: Taxes paid

Operating Cash Flow

Net growth and investment capex1

Maintenance capex

Cash Flow After Strategic Spending

Net financial costs3

Dividends and PERP interest

(Increase)/Decrease in Net Debt on cash basis2 Lease liability movement (non cash)

Exchange rate movement on Net Debt (Natural Hedge against Assets)

(Increase)/Decrease in Net Debt as per Balance Sheet

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Remarks

32

(357)

30

(3)

(7)

(0)

202

216

193

111

103

96

25

(89)

(18)

1

308

-

3

-

-

(9)

1

1

19

12

7

(168)

265

(70)

(12)

50

41

Management

Classification

(156)

214

(111)

Management

Classification

(27)

(27)

(38)

184

426

199

(57)

(80)

(120)

(50)

(81)

(62)

76

265

17

(77)

(122)

(77)

(6)

(45)

(11)

(6)

98

(72)

(56)

(25)

(27)

144

(210)

(48)

81

(137)

(147)

*Total of various accounts may not match with the grand total due to decimal round off

  • Includes net proceeds from disposals of PPE, other non-current investments and assumed net debt on acquisitions
  • Includes effect of FOREX changes on balance held in foreign currencies and on the net debt changes over the period of cash flow, due to the increase/decrease in net debt as per statement of financial position might be different
  • Finance cost in the cash flow statement may differ to the income statement on a quarterly basis due to certain payments which are made on an annual or six monthly basis as per conditions of the debt

Volume and Adjusted Financial Segment

CPET with Intermediates Chemicals

(MMT)

Integrated PET

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

capacity

Intermediates Chemicals

Indovinya

Fibers

Effective

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

Integrated PET

(MMT)

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

Intermediates Chemicals

Production

Indovinya

Mobility

Fibers

Lifestyle

Hygiene

Total IVL

CPET with Intermediates Chemicals

Integrated PET

Packaging

(%)

Specialty Chemicals

Intermediates Chemicals

rate

Indovinya

Operating

Fibers

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

Total IVL w/o Oxiteno

Integrated PET

(MMT)

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

Intermediates Chemicals

Indovinya

Fibers

Sales

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

Total IVL

3.65

3.47

3.60

2.88

2.75

2.85

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.23

0.17

0.20

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.60

0.58

0.60

0.41

0.39

0.40

0.07

0.08

0.07

0.11

0.12

0.13

2.19

2.19

2.20

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.13

0.12

0.14

0.27

0.34

0.30

0.36

0.34

0.35

0.39

0.41

0.41

0.26

0.28

0.27

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.09

3.41

3.47

3.47

73%

79%

75%

76%

80%

77%

72%

66%

73%

57%

72%

67%

61%

76%

67%

63%

59%

60%

64%

70%

68%

63%

74%

66%

71%

61%

77%

66%

66%

70%

72%

77%

75%

2.25

2.16

2.23

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.13

0.12

0.15

0.29

0.35

0.31

0.36

0.35

0.34

0.37

0.41

0.44

0.24

0.28

0.29

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.08

0.08

0.09

3.46

3.45

3.54

Items

Segments

Integrated PET

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

($M)

Intermediates Chemicals

Inter CPET

Revenue

Indovinya

Fibers

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

Inter Business

Total IVL

Integrated PET

($M)

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

EBITDA

Intermediates Chemicals

Indovinya

Adjusted

Fibers

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

Holdings

Total IVL

(%)

CPET with Intermediates Chemicals

Integrated PET

Margin

Packaging

Specialty Chemicals

EBITDA

Intermediates Chemicals

Indovinya

Fibers

Adjusted

Lifestyle

Mobility

Hygiene

1Q23A

4Q23A

1Q24A

2,171

1,982

2,068

126

107

115

237

199

263

290

281

244

(136)

(140)

(137)

643

567

586

838

764

841

374

361

421

259

210

235

205

193

186

(143)

(148)

(167)

4,027

3,612

3,812

162

119

125

21

22

21

15

(1)

40

42

45

62

96

70

70

38

22

39

8

(3)

6

16

20

16

14

5

17

(1)

(1)

9

372

277

366

9%

8%

10%

7%

6%

6%

17%

21%

19%

6%

0%

15%

14%

16%

25%

15%

12%

12%

5%

3%

5%

2%

-1%

1%

6%

10%

7%

7%

3%

9%

Appendix

10-May-24

History of IVL M&A

Acquisition

EV or Amount

Installed Capacity at

Year

Name

Completion

Country

Products

IVL holding %

paid/payable (M$)

Acquired date (KT)

2022

Filatura Tollegno

1-Jul-22

Italy and Poland

wool

100%

61

4

2022

Packaging Vietnam

21-Apr-22

Vietnam

Packaging

98%

116

51

Brazil,Uruguay,Mexico and

Integrated Oxides and

2022

Oxiteno

1-Apr-22

USA

Derivatives

100%

1,410

1,756

2022

UCY Polymers CZ s.r.o

18-Feb-22

Czech Republic

rPET

85%

7

16

2022 Total

1,594

1,827

2021

Step up investment in MEDCO

1-Nov-21

Egypt

Packaging

100%

18

-

2021

CarbonLite Holdings LLC

11-Jun-21

USA

rPET

100%

76

44

2021

EcoMex , Conso

19-Apr-21

Mexico

PET Recycled Flake

100%

15

49

2021 Total

110

93

2020

IMP Polowat

29-Oct-20

Poland

rPET

100%

13

23

2020

Toyobo Indorama Advanced Fibers, JV

23-Oct-20

Thailand

Polyester HVA

50%

-

11

2020

AG Resinas Ltda.

8-Jun-20

Brazil

rPET

100%

9

9

2020

PETValue Philippines Corporation

Ongoing

Philippines

rPET

70%

30

Integrated Oxides and

2020

Huntsman

3-Jan-20

USA, Australia and India

Derivatives

100%

1,986

2,170

2020 Total

2,009

2,243

2019

Green Fiber International Inc.

3-Dec-19

USA

rPET

100%

24

40

Italy, Brazil, China and

2019

Sinterama S.p.A.

19-Nov-19

Bulgaria

HVA Automotive Fibers

100%

68

30

2019

Bevpak (Nigeria) Limited

2-Oct-19

Nigeria

Packaging

100%

3

18

2019

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

3-Apr-19

India

Polyester Necessity

39%

124

613

2019

Invista Germany

4-Mar-19

Germany

PET

100%

30

137

2019

UTT

28-Feb-19

Germany and Mexico

HVA Automotive Fibers

80%

109

18

2019

M&G Fibras Brasil Ltda.

22-Feb-19

Brazil

Fibers & Yarns

100%

28

70

2019

Custom Polymers PET, LLC

15-Jan-19

USA

rPET

100%

30

33

2019

Dhunseri, Conso

2-Jan-19

India

PET

50%

-

240

2019

Micro Pet, Conso

2-Jan-19

India

PET

50%

-

110

2019 Total

415

1,308

2018

Corpus Christi

28-Dec-18

USA

PTA, PET

33%

388

800

Austria, Czech Republic and

2018

Schoeller

23-Nov-18

Germany

Worsted wool yarns

100%

43

4

2018

Medco

13-Nov-18

Egypt

Packaging

74%

93

70

2018

Kordarna

30-Oct-18

Czech R. & Slovakia

HVA Automotive Fibers

100%

81

50

2018

Step up investment in Polyprima

18-Jul-18

Indonesia

PTA

74%

192

155

Recycled Flakes and Food

2018

Sorepla

30-Jul-18

France

Grade Pellets

100%

12

52

Isarael, USA, China, Russia &

2018

Avgol

25-Jul-18

India

HVA Hygiene Fibers

66%

601

203

2018

Dhunseri JV

14-Jun-18

Egypt

PET

50%

114

540

2018

M&G, Brazil PET

24-May-18

Brazil

PET

100%

369

550

2018 Total

1,892

2,424

2017

Artlant

29-Nov-17

Portugal

PTA

100%

50

700

2017

DuraFiber, France

5-Oct-17

France

HVA Automotive Fibers

100%

11

35

2017

DuraFiber, Mexico

29-Sep-17

Mexico

HVA Automotive Fibers

100%

27

22

Luxembourg, Czech R., Italy &

2017

Glanzstoff

31-May-17

China

HVA Automotive Fibers

100%

185

36

2017

Step up investment in Trevira

5-May-17

Germany

HVA Technical Fibers

100%

-

2017 Total

274

793

2016

Dhunseri, JV

12-Sep-16

India

PET

50%

173

240

2016

50% divestment of Micro Pet, JV

12-Sep-16

India

PET

50%

111

110

2016

BP

31-Mar-16

North America

PX, PTA, NDC

100%

433

1,020

2016

Cepsa Spain

7-Apr-16

Spain

PIA, PTA, PET

100%

220

720

2016 Total

937

2,090

2015

Micro Pet

23-Dec-15

India (North India)

PET

100%

89

216

2015

Oxxynova

23-Sep-15

Louisiana, USA

Ethylene & Propelene

90.4%

110

400

2015

Bangkok Polyester

11-May-15

Thailand

PET

99.0%

33

105

2015

Cepsa Canada

1-Jun-15

Canada

PTA

100%

241

600

2015

Performance Fibers

1-Apr-15

China

Fibers & Yarns

100%

223

41

2015

Polyplex

2-Mar-15

Turkey

PET

100%

36

252

2015 Total

733

1,614

2014

EcoMex, JV

1-Dec-14

Mexico

PET Recycled Flake

51%

7

18

2014

Artenius

2-Jun-14

Turkey

PET

100%

44

130

2014

PHP

30-Apr-14

Germany, USA & China

Fibers & Yarns

80%

125

90

2014 Total

175

238

2013

Aurus Pckg.

3-Apr-13

Nigeria

Packaging

100%

10

9

2013 Total

10

9

2012

Polypet

9-Aug-12

Indonesia

PET

100%

21

101

2012

Polyprima, JV

1-Jul-12

Indonesia

PTA

43%

215

2012

Old World

3-Apr-12

USA

EOEG

100%

811

550

2012

Beverage Plastics

24-Feb-12

Northern Ireland

Packaging

51%

(0)

22

2012

FiberVisions

6-Jan-12

USA, Denmark & China

Fibers & Yarns

100%

179

221

2012 Total

1,009

1,109

2011

Wellman

30-Nov-11

Ireland, Netherlands & France

Fibers & Yarns

100%

67

153

2011

Trevira

1-Jul-11

Germany & Poland

Fibers & Yarns

75%

30

123

2011

SK Chemicals

2-Mar-11

Indonesia & Poland

PET, Fibers & Yarns

100%

199

351

2011

Invista

1-Mar-11

USA & Mexico

PET, Fibers & Yarns

100%

426

936

2011

Guangdong

27-Jan-11

China

PET

100%

49

406

2011 Total

770

1,969

2010

Dow Chemicals, JV

1-Jul-10

Italy

PET & PTA

50%

0

173

2010

Europoort Utility

4-May-10

Netherlands

Power Plant

100%

32

-

2010 Total

33

173

2008

Tuntex

30-Sep-08

Thailand

PET, Fibers & Yarns

100%

64

391

2008

Tuntex

30-Sep-08

Thailand

PTA

100%

408

771

2008

Tuntex

30-Sep-08

Thailand

PTA

100%

253

602

2008

Eastman

31-Mar-08

Netherlands & UK

PET & PTA

100%

350

776

2008 Total

1,075

2,540

2003

Tiepet

USA

PET

100%

50

2003 Total

-

50

1997

Siam Polyester

Thailand

Fibers

100%

40

1997 Total

-

40

Grand Total

10,948

18,300

Source: Financial statements & Public disclosures

Joint Ventures

Dividend Information

Dividend Period

Date of payment

Type of Dividend

Dividend per Share

Dividend Total

Total amount

(Baht)

(Baht)

(Billion Baht)

2023

Annual

5/23/2024

Cash

0.175

0.925

5.19

3rd Interim payment

12/14/2023

Cash

0.25

2nd Interim payment

9/13/2023

Cash

0.25

1st Interim payment

6/14/2023

Cash

0.25

2022

Annual

5/19/2023

Cash

0.4

1.6

2.25

3rd Interim payment

12/15/2022

Cash

0.4

2nd Interim payment

9/15/2022

Cash

0.4

1st Interim payment

6/16/2022

Cash

0.4

2021

Annual

5/20/2022

Cash

0.25

1

5.61

3rd Interim payment

12/9/2021

Cash

0.25

2nd Interim payment

9/15/2021

Cash

0.25

1st Interim payment

6/10/2021

Cash

0.25

2020

Annual

5/20/2021

Cash

0.175

0.7

3.93

3rd Interim payment

12/9/2020

Cash

0.175

2nd Interim payment

9/10/2020

Cash

0.175

1st Interim payment

6/11/2020

Cash

0.175

2019

Annual

5/8/2020

Cash

0.175

1.225

6.88

3rd Interim payment

12/11/2019

Cash

0.35

2nd Interim payment

9/5/2019

Cash

0.35

1st Interim payment

6/4/2019

Cash

0.35

2018

Annual

5/23/2019

Cash

0.35

1.4

7.83

2nd Interim payment

12/18/2018

Cash

0.35

1st Interim payment

9/4/2018

Cash

0.7

2017

Annual

5/25/2018

Cash

0.55

1

5.36

Interim payment

9/6/2017

Cash

0.45

2016

Annual

5/23/2017

Cash

0.36

0.66

1.44

Interim payment

9/7/2016

Cash

0.3

2015

Annual

5/23/2016

Cash

0.24

0.48

2.31

Interim payment

9/4/2015

Cash

0.24

2014

Annual

5/22/2015

Cash

0.19

0.38

1.83

Interim payment

9/5/2014

Cash

0.19

2013

Annual

5/22/2014

Cash

0.14

0.28

1.35

Interim payment

9/5/2013

Cash

0.14

2012

Annual

5/23/2013

Cash

0.18

0.36

1.73

Interim payment

9/6/2012

Cash

0.18

2011

Annual

5/24/2012

Cash

0.5

1

4.81

Interim payment

9/5/2011

Cash

0.5

Remarks:

Since dividend is being paid from the non taxable income of the Company, withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend. However no tax will be deducted for the payment to a listed company or a company holding more than 25% shares for a period of over six months. The withholding tax deducted cannot be refunded from Revenue Department.

Dividend Information

2.00

Annual

3rd Interim payment

2nd Interim payment

1st Interim payment 1.60

1.50

1.40

0.40

1.23

0.35

1.00

1.00

0.18

1.00

0.93

1.00

0.40

0.66

0.35

0.35

0.70

0.25

0.175

0.50

0.55

0.18

0.25

0.25

0.50

0.36

0.38

0.48

0.36

0.35

0.40

0.28

0.24

0.18

0.25

0.25

0.70

0.50

0.18

0.19

0.18

0.14

0.30

0.45

0.35

0.40

0.18

0.19

0.24

0.18

0.25

0.25

0.14

-

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Major Shareholders of IVL as on May 7, 2024

No.

Shareholders

No. of Shares

%

1

INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.1

3,634,991,318

64.74

2

THAI NVDR LTD.

380,534,634

6.78

3

BANGKOK BANK PLC.

270,905,264

4.83

4

SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE

83,984,100

1.50

5

SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINEES LIMITED

72,777,253

1.30

6

STATE STREET EUROPE LIMITED

49,631,438

0.88

7

MR. SATAPORN NGAMRUENGPHONG

47,348,200

0.84

8

VAYU 1 BY MFC

24,013,200

0.43

9

VAYU 1 BY KTB

24,013,200

0.43

10

TISCO MASTER POOLED REGISTERED PROVIDENT FUND

20,994,700

0.37

11

Other Shareholders

1,005,358,601

17.91

Total Shares

5,614,551,908

100.00

Remarks:

1 Group of Lohia Family

No. of Shares

%

-

INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.*

3,634,991,318

64.74

-

MR. ALOKE LOHIA**

1,000,010

0.02

-

MR. ANUJ LOHIA

10

-

*Owned by Canopus International Limited*** 99.98%

**Mr. Aloke Lohia's shareholding in the Company, through his family holding in Canopus International Limited, is more than 25 times of his annual base salary.

***Mr. Aloke Lohia and his immediate family jointly hold voting rights of 76% and an equity interest of 50% in Canopus, while the remaining voting rights of 24% and 50% of the equity interest of Canopus are ultimately controlled by a Trust in which Mr. Sri Prakash Lohia and his immediate family members are the discretionary beneficiaries.

Ownership Structure of IVL

Domestic Institutions 13%

Promotors

Free Float

65%

35%

Retail 10%

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Market Insight (Mar 2024)

Number of Listed Companies at SET: 631

SET total market capitalisation = Baht 17T

SET daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 = ~Baht 44B

IVL daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 = ~Baht 0.5B

IVL daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 as % to SET = ~1.1%

IVL Foreign Shareholding limit: 100%

Source: SET website and IVL

Foreign Institutions (Including NVDR 100%) 12%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:23:04 UTC.