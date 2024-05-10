IVL Factsheet
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit
$Million
1Q24
4Q23
1Q23
Remarks
Reported Net profit after Tax and NCI
32
(357)
30
Statement of income in FS
Depreciation & Amortization
202
216
193
Cash flows in FS
Net finance costs
111
103
96
Statement of income/Cash
flows in FS
Share of net (profit)/loss of associate and joint ventures
1
-
1
Statement of income in FS
accounted for using equity method
Rationalization of footprint (impairments)
-
308
-
Management classification
Tax on impairments
-
(65)
-
Management classification
NCI
(3)
(7)
- Statement of income in FS
Tax expense (income)
25
(24)
(18)
Management classification
Reported EBITDA
367
175
301
Extraordinary currency impact
16
-
-
Management classification
Acquisition cost and pre-operative expense
1
7
-
Management classification
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment,
(9)
1
1
Cash flows in FS
net
Insurance income
-
(3)
(1)
Management classification
Impairment loss of PPE
1
-
-
Management classification
Other extraordinaries (income)/expense
(12)
29
1
Management classification
Inventory (gains)/losses
(12)
50
41
Management classification
= Core EBITDA
352
258
343
Lag (gain)/losses
11
1
24
Management classification
Hedging (gain)/loss on energy
8
23
18
Management classification
Other (income)/expense
(4)
(5)
(12)
Management classification
= Adjusted EBITDA1
366
277
372
Tax on inventory gains/losses
3
(12)
(10)
Management classification
Other items below EBITDA (refer details of reported
EBITDA less reported net profit excluding impairments
(335)
(289)
(271)
Management classification
net of tax)
= Adjusted NET Profit after TAX and NCI1
35
(24)
91
1Adjusted financials are before inventory gain/(loss) and extraordinary items.
Cash Flow Statement ($Million)
$Million
Profit for the period after Tax and NCI Add: NCI
Add: Depreciation & Amortization
Add: Net finance costs
Add: Tax expense (income)
Add: Impairment loss of PPE, goodwill and other intangible assets
Less: (Reversal of) expected credit loss, net
Add: (Gain)/loss on disposal/written-off of PPE, net
Add: Expense related to defined benefit plans, unrealized items, share of JV, provisions etc.
Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Inventory (gains)/losses
Changes in Net working capital
Less: Taxes paid
Operating Cash Flow
Net growth and investment capex1
Maintenance capex
Cash Flow After Strategic Spending
Net financial costs3
Dividends and PERP interest
(Increase)/Decrease in Net Debt on cash basis2 Lease liability movement (non cash)
Exchange rate movement on Net Debt (Natural Hedge against Assets)
(Increase)/Decrease in Net Debt as per Balance Sheet
1Q24
4Q23
1Q23
Remarks
32
(357)
30
(3)
(7)
(0)
202
216
193
111
103
96
25
(89)
(18)
1
308
-
3
-
-
(9)
1
1
19
12
7
(168)
265
(70)
(12)
50
41
Management
Classification
(156)
214
(111)
Management
Classification
(27)
(27)
(38)
184
426
199
(57)
(80)
(120)
(50)
(81)
(62)
76
265
17
(77)
(122)
(77)
(6)
(45)
(11)
(6)
98
(72)
(56)
(25)
(27)
144
(210)
(48)
81
(137)
(147)
*Total of various accounts may not match with the grand total due to decimal round off
- Includes net proceeds from disposals of PPE, other non-current investments and assumed net debt on acquisitions
- Includes effect of FOREX changes on balance held in foreign currencies and on the net debt changes over the period of cash flow, due to the increase/decrease in net debt as per statement of financial position might be different
- Finance cost in the cash flow statement may differ to the income statement on a quarterly basis due to certain payments which are made on an annual or six monthly basis as per conditions of the debt
Volume and Adjusted Financial Segment
CPET with Intermediates Chemicals
(MMT)
Integrated PET
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
capacity
Intermediates Chemicals
Indovinya
Fibers
Effective
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
Integrated PET
(MMT)
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
Intermediates Chemicals
Production
Indovinya
Mobility
Fibers
Lifestyle
Hygiene
Total IVL
CPET with Intermediates Chemicals
Integrated PET
Packaging
(%)
Specialty Chemicals
Intermediates Chemicals
rate
Indovinya
Operating
Fibers
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
Total IVL w/o Oxiteno
Integrated PET
(MMT)
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
Intermediates Chemicals
Indovinya
Fibers
Sales
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
Total IVL
3.65
3.47
3.60
2.88
2.75
2.85
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.23
0.17
0.20
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.60
0.58
0.60
0.41
0.39
0.40
0.07
0.08
0.07
0.11
0.12
0.13
2.19
2.19
2.20
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.13
0.12
0.14
0.27
0.34
0.30
0.36
0.34
0.35
0.39
0.41
0.41
0.26
0.28
0.27
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.09
3.41
3.47
3.47
73%
79%
75%
76%
80%
77%
72%
66%
73%
57%
72%
67%
61%
76%
67%
63%
59%
60%
64%
70%
68%
63%
74%
66%
71%
61%
77%
66%
66%
70%
72%
77%
75%
2.25
2.16
2.23
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.13
0.12
0.15
0.29
0.35
0.31
0.36
0.35
0.34
0.37
0.41
0.44
0.24
0.28
0.29
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.08
0.08
0.09
3.46
3.45
3.54
Items
Segments
Integrated PET
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
($M)
Intermediates Chemicals
Inter CPET
Revenue
Indovinya
Fibers
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
Inter Business
Total IVL
Integrated PET
($M)
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
EBITDA
Intermediates Chemicals
Indovinya
Adjusted
Fibers
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
Holdings
Total IVL
(%)
CPET with Intermediates Chemicals
Integrated PET
Margin
Packaging
Specialty Chemicals
EBITDA
Intermediates Chemicals
Indovinya
Fibers
Adjusted
Lifestyle
Mobility
Hygiene
1Q23A
4Q23A
1Q24A
2,171
1,982
2,068
126
107
115
237
199
263
290
281
244
(136)
(140)
(137)
643
567
586
838
764
841
374
361
421
259
210
235
205
193
186
(143)
(148)
(167)
4,027
3,612
3,812
162
119
125
21
22
21
15
(1)
40
42
45
62
96
70
70
38
22
39
8
(3)
6
16
20
16
14
5
17
(1)
(1)
9
372
277
366
9%
8%
10%
7%
6%
6%
17%
21%
19%
6%
0%
15%
14%
16%
25%
15%
12%
12%
5%
3%
5%
2%
-1%
1%
6%
10%
7%
7%
3%
9%
Appendix
10-May-24
History of IVL M&A
Acquisition
EV or Amount
Installed Capacity at
Year
Name
Completion
Country
Products
IVL holding %
paid/payable (M$)
Acquired date (KT)
2022
Filatura Tollegno
1-Jul-22
Italy and Poland
wool
100%
61
4
2022
Packaging Vietnam
21-Apr-22
Vietnam
Packaging
98%
116
51
Brazil,Uruguay,Mexico and
Integrated Oxides and
2022
Oxiteno
1-Apr-22
USA
Derivatives
100%
1,410
1,756
2022
UCY Polymers CZ s.r.o
18-Feb-22
Czech Republic
rPET
85%
7
16
2022 Total
1,594
1,827
2021
Step up investment in MEDCO
1-Nov-21
Egypt
Packaging
100%
18
-
2021
CarbonLite Holdings LLC
11-Jun-21
USA
rPET
100%
76
44
2021
EcoMex , Conso
19-Apr-21
Mexico
PET Recycled Flake
100%
15
49
2021 Total
110
93
2020
IMP Polowat
29-Oct-20
Poland
rPET
100%
13
23
2020
Toyobo Indorama Advanced Fibers, JV
23-Oct-20
Thailand
Polyester HVA
50%
-
11
2020
AG Resinas Ltda.
8-Jun-20
Brazil
rPET
100%
9
9
2020
PETValue Philippines Corporation
Ongoing
Philippines
rPET
70%
30
Integrated Oxides and
2020
Huntsman
3-Jan-20
USA, Australia and India
Derivatives
100%
1,986
2,170
2020 Total
2,009
2,243
2019
Green Fiber International Inc.
3-Dec-19
USA
rPET
100%
24
40
Italy, Brazil, China and
2019
Sinterama S.p.A.
19-Nov-19
Bulgaria
HVA Automotive Fibers
100%
68
30
2019
Bevpak (Nigeria) Limited
2-Oct-19
Nigeria
Packaging
100%
3
18
2019
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited
3-Apr-19
India
Polyester Necessity
39%
124
613
2019
Invista Germany
4-Mar-19
Germany
PET
100%
30
137
2019
UTT
28-Feb-19
Germany and Mexico
HVA Automotive Fibers
80%
109
18
2019
M&G Fibras Brasil Ltda.
22-Feb-19
Brazil
Fibers & Yarns
100%
28
70
2019
Custom Polymers PET, LLC
15-Jan-19
USA
rPET
100%
30
33
2019
Dhunseri, Conso
2-Jan-19
India
PET
50%
-
240
2019
Micro Pet, Conso
2-Jan-19
India
PET
50%
-
110
2019 Total
415
1,308
2018
Corpus Christi
28-Dec-18
USA
PTA, PET
33%
388
800
Austria, Czech Republic and
2018
Schoeller
23-Nov-18
Germany
Worsted wool yarns
100%
43
4
2018
Medco
13-Nov-18
Egypt
Packaging
74%
93
70
2018
Kordarna
30-Oct-18
Czech R. & Slovakia
HVA Automotive Fibers
100%
81
50
2018
Step up investment in Polyprima
18-Jul-18
Indonesia
PTA
74%
192
155
Recycled Flakes and Food
2018
Sorepla
30-Jul-18
France
Grade Pellets
100%
12
52
Isarael, USA, China, Russia &
2018
Avgol
25-Jul-18
India
HVA Hygiene Fibers
66%
601
203
2018
Dhunseri JV
14-Jun-18
Egypt
PET
50%
114
540
2018
M&G, Brazil PET
24-May-18
Brazil
PET
100%
369
550
2018 Total
1,892
2,424
2017
Artlant
29-Nov-17
Portugal
PTA
100%
50
700
2017
DuraFiber, France
5-Oct-17
France
HVA Automotive Fibers
100%
11
35
2017
DuraFiber, Mexico
29-Sep-17
Mexico
HVA Automotive Fibers
100%
27
22
Luxembourg, Czech R., Italy &
2017
Glanzstoff
31-May-17
China
HVA Automotive Fibers
100%
185
36
2017
Step up investment in Trevira
5-May-17
Germany
HVA Technical Fibers
100%
-
2017 Total
274
793
2016
Dhunseri, JV
12-Sep-16
India
PET
50%
173
240
2016
50% divestment of Micro Pet, JV
12-Sep-16
India
PET
50%
111
110
2016
BP
31-Mar-16
North America
PX, PTA, NDC
100%
433
1,020
2016
Cepsa Spain
7-Apr-16
Spain
PIA, PTA, PET
100%
220
720
2016 Total
937
2,090
2015
Micro Pet
23-Dec-15
India (North India)
PET
100%
89
216
2015
Oxxynova
23-Sep-15
Louisiana, USA
Ethylene & Propelene
90.4%
110
400
2015
Bangkok Polyester
11-May-15
Thailand
PET
99.0%
33
105
2015
Cepsa Canada
1-Jun-15
Canada
PTA
100%
241
600
2015
Performance Fibers
1-Apr-15
China
Fibers & Yarns
100%
223
41
2015
Polyplex
2-Mar-15
Turkey
PET
100%
36
252
2015 Total
733
1,614
2014
EcoMex, JV
1-Dec-14
Mexico
PET Recycled Flake
51%
7
18
2014
Artenius
2-Jun-14
Turkey
PET
100%
44
130
2014
PHP
30-Apr-14
Germany, USA & China
Fibers & Yarns
80%
125
90
2014 Total
175
238
2013
Aurus Pckg.
3-Apr-13
Nigeria
Packaging
100%
10
9
2013 Total
10
9
2012
Polypet
9-Aug-12
Indonesia
PET
100%
21
101
2012
Polyprima, JV
1-Jul-12
Indonesia
PTA
43%
215
2012
Old World
3-Apr-12
USA
EOEG
100%
811
550
2012
Beverage Plastics
24-Feb-12
Northern Ireland
Packaging
51%
(0)
22
2012
FiberVisions
6-Jan-12
USA, Denmark & China
Fibers & Yarns
100%
179
221
2012 Total
1,009
1,109
2011
Wellman
30-Nov-11
Ireland, Netherlands & France
Fibers & Yarns
100%
67
153
2011
Trevira
1-Jul-11
Germany & Poland
Fibers & Yarns
75%
30
123
2011
SK Chemicals
2-Mar-11
Indonesia & Poland
PET, Fibers & Yarns
100%
199
351
2011
Invista
1-Mar-11
USA & Mexico
PET, Fibers & Yarns
100%
426
936
2011
Guangdong
27-Jan-11
China
PET
100%
49
406
2011 Total
770
1,969
2010
Dow Chemicals, JV
1-Jul-10
Italy
PET & PTA
50%
0
173
2010
Europoort Utility
4-May-10
Netherlands
Power Plant
100%
32
-
2010 Total
33
173
2008
Tuntex
30-Sep-08
Thailand
PET, Fibers & Yarns
100%
64
391
2008
Tuntex
30-Sep-08
Thailand
PTA
100%
408
771
2008
Tuntex
30-Sep-08
Thailand
PTA
100%
253
602
2008
Eastman
31-Mar-08
Netherlands & UK
PET & PTA
100%
350
776
2008 Total
1,075
2,540
2003
Tiepet
USA
PET
100%
50
2003 Total
-
50
1997
Siam Polyester
Thailand
Fibers
100%
40
1997 Total
-
40
Grand Total
10,948
18,300
Source: Financial statements & Public disclosures
Joint Ventures
Dividend Information
Dividend Period
Date of payment
Type of Dividend
Dividend per Share
Dividend Total
Total amount
(Baht)
(Baht)
(Billion Baht)
2023
Annual
5/23/2024
Cash
0.175
0.925
5.19
3rd Interim payment
12/14/2023
Cash
0.25
2nd Interim payment
9/13/2023
Cash
0.25
1st Interim payment
6/14/2023
Cash
0.25
2022
Annual
5/19/2023
Cash
0.4
1.6
2.25
3rd Interim payment
12/15/2022
Cash
0.4
2nd Interim payment
9/15/2022
Cash
0.4
1st Interim payment
6/16/2022
Cash
0.4
2021
Annual
5/20/2022
Cash
0.25
1
5.61
3rd Interim payment
12/9/2021
Cash
0.25
2nd Interim payment
9/15/2021
Cash
0.25
1st Interim payment
6/10/2021
Cash
0.25
2020
Annual
5/20/2021
Cash
0.175
0.7
3.93
3rd Interim payment
12/9/2020
Cash
0.175
2nd Interim payment
9/10/2020
Cash
0.175
1st Interim payment
6/11/2020
Cash
0.175
2019
Annual
5/8/2020
Cash
0.175
1.225
6.88
3rd Interim payment
12/11/2019
Cash
0.35
2nd Interim payment
9/5/2019
Cash
0.35
1st Interim payment
6/4/2019
Cash
0.35
2018
Annual
5/23/2019
Cash
0.35
1.4
7.83
2nd Interim payment
12/18/2018
Cash
0.35
1st Interim payment
9/4/2018
Cash
0.7
2017
Annual
5/25/2018
Cash
0.55
1
5.36
Interim payment
9/6/2017
Cash
0.45
2016
Annual
5/23/2017
Cash
0.36
0.66
1.44
Interim payment
9/7/2016
Cash
0.3
2015
Annual
5/23/2016
Cash
0.24
0.48
2.31
Interim payment
9/4/2015
Cash
0.24
2014
Annual
5/22/2015
Cash
0.19
0.38
1.83
Interim payment
9/5/2014
Cash
0.19
2013
Annual
5/22/2014
Cash
0.14
0.28
1.35
Interim payment
9/5/2013
Cash
0.14
2012
Annual
5/23/2013
Cash
0.18
0.36
1.73
Interim payment
9/6/2012
Cash
0.18
2011
Annual
5/24/2012
Cash
0.5
1
4.81
Interim payment
9/5/2011
Cash
0.5
Remarks:
Since dividend is being paid from the non taxable income of the Company, withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend. However no tax will be deducted for the payment to a listed company or a company holding more than 25% shares for a period of over six months. The withholding tax deducted cannot be refunded from Revenue Department.
Dividend Information
2.00
Annual
3rd Interim payment
2nd Interim payment
1st Interim payment 1.60
1.50
1.40
0.40
1.23
0.35
1.00
1.00
0.18
1.00
0.93
1.00
0.40
0.66
0.35
0.35
0.70
0.25
0.175
0.50
0.55
0.18
0.25
0.25
0.50
0.36
0.38
0.48
0.36
0.35
0.40
0.28
0.24
0.18
0.25
0.25
0.70
0.50
0.18
0.19
0.18
0.14
0.30
0.45
0.35
0.40
0.18
0.19
0.24
0.18
0.25
0.25
0.14
-
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Major Shareholders of IVL as on May 7, 2024
No.
Shareholders
No. of Shares
%
1
INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.1
3,634,991,318
64.74
2
THAI NVDR LTD.
380,534,634
6.78
3
BANGKOK BANK PLC.
270,905,264
4.83
4
SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE
83,984,100
1.50
5
SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINEES LIMITED
72,777,253
1.30
6
STATE STREET EUROPE LIMITED
49,631,438
0.88
7
MR. SATAPORN NGAMRUENGPHONG
47,348,200
0.84
8
VAYU 1 BY MFC
24,013,200
0.43
9
VAYU 1 BY KTB
24,013,200
0.43
10
TISCO MASTER POOLED REGISTERED PROVIDENT FUND
20,994,700
0.37
11
Other Shareholders
1,005,358,601
17.91
Total Shares
5,614,551,908
100.00
Remarks:
1 Group of Lohia Family
No. of Shares
%
-
INDORAMA RESOURCES LTD.*
3,634,991,318
64.74
-
MR. ALOKE LOHIA**
1,000,010
0.02
-
MR. ANUJ LOHIA
10
-
*Owned by Canopus International Limited*** 99.98%
**Mr. Aloke Lohia's shareholding in the Company, through his family holding in Canopus International Limited, is more than 25 times of his annual base salary.
***Mr. Aloke Lohia and his immediate family jointly hold voting rights of 76% and an equity interest of 50% in Canopus, while the remaining voting rights of 24% and 50% of the equity interest of Canopus are ultimately controlled by a Trust in which Mr. Sri Prakash Lohia and his immediate family members are the discretionary beneficiaries.
Ownership Structure of IVL
Domestic Institutions 13%
Promotors
Free Float
65%
35%
Retail 10%
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Market Insight (Mar 2024)
Number of Listed Companies at SET: 631
SET total market capitalisation = Baht 17T
SET daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 = ~Baht 44B
IVL daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 = ~Baht 0.5B
IVL daily average turnover Jan-Mar24 as % to SET = ~1.1%
IVL Foreign Shareholding limit: 100%
Source: SET website and IVL
Foreign Institutions (Including NVDR 100%) 12%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:23:04 UTC.