Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Steps for registration for attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.
1/2024 via Electronic Means (e-AGM)
Process before the meeting date
1. The shareholders or their proxies who would like to attend the e-AGM, are required to submit an application for attending the e-AGM via the QR Code or the Link provided below:
https://ivl.foqus.vc/registration/
The registration will open from 1 April 2024 (10.00 a.m.) until 23 April 2024 (6.00 p.m.).
However, those shareholders who have already appointed the Company's Independent Directors as their proxies and sent the required documents to the Company, are NOT required to register again. Voting will be as specified in the proxy form.
2. Once you have logged in, you must have the following information (matching the shareholders' information given at the Record Date by the Thailand Securities Depository
Co., Ltd.) to fill in through the system:
- Securities holder registration number;
- Identification Card Number/ Passport Number/ Registration Number for juristic person;
- E-Mailaddress for receiving the weblink, username and password for attending the e- AGM;
- Mobile Phone Number; and
- Required identification documents for verification of the right to attend as follows:
In case of attending the e-AGMby a proxy
In case of attending the e-AGMin person
who is not the Company's Independent
Director
(i) Individual
(i)
Individual
To upload a copy of a valid, original, official
To upload documents as specified in Annex 10
document e.g., Thai citizen identification card,
- Guidelines for Proxy Appointment
official government identification card, driving
license, or passport (in case of a foreigner), in
which a photograph is shown (hereinafter
referred to as the "Valid Official Document")
(ii) Juristic Person attending through its
(ii)
Juristic Person
Authorized Person
To upload documents as specified in Annex 10
a. A Valid Original Official document of the
- Guidelines for Proxy Appointment
authorized representative(s) of the
Shareholder; and
- For Thai legal entities: A certified true copy of the affidavit issued by the Ministry of Commerce for a period of no longer than 1 year prior to the meeting date, duly signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and affixed with the seal of such legal entity (if any)
In case of attending the e-AGMin person
In case of attending the e-AGMby a proxy
who is not the Company's Independent
Director
For Non-Thailegal entities: A certified
true copy of the certificate of
incorporation and/or affidavit of such
legal entity, duly signed by the
authorized signatory(ies) and affixed
with the seal of such legal entity (if any).
Such documents which are certified true
copy by the authorized signatory(ies)
also require a notarization by a notary
public no longer than 1 year prior to the
meeting date.
3. When the Company receives the documents stated in item 2 above, to confirm e-AGM attendance, the Company will proceed with verification of the records in accordance with the shareholders' list on the record date. Once the inspection is satisfactorily completed, a username and password will be sent, together with the weblink for attending the e-AGM. Kindly refrain from giving your username and password as provided for shareholders to any other person. In the case your username and password are lost or you have not received it within 24 April 2024 (3.30 p.m.), please immediately contact our service provider, Quidlab Company Limited ("Quidlab"), at 02-013-4322 or email: info@quidlab.com. The Company at the time of sending the username and password through its service provider Quidlab will also send a manual describing the steps for using the E-MeetingSystem including voting process.
Process on the meeting date
- For attending the meeting, the shareholders can use any device, i.e. computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. The shareholders are requested to read the manual thoroughly from the email sent by Quidlab. The online E-Meeting System will be opened 60 minutes prior to the meeting i.e. at 1.00 p.m. to facilitate the login for attending the meeting. However, the live broadcast will begin at 2.00 p.m. only.
- For casting a vote during the e-AGM, a shareholder may cast his or her vote in each agenda item to either "approve", "disapprove", or "abstain" from voting. For the shareholders who do not vote in any agenda, the system will automatically count your vote as "approved".
- In case the shareholder would like to ask questions during the e-AGM,
- By message, please click on the "Ask Question" menu item, then type in the questions in the box stating the agenda item for such questions, and click "send" icon. The questions will be automatically sent to the Company for addressing in the relevant agenda item.
- By voice, please click on the "Hand Symbol" menu item, and then wait for the Company approval. Once your request is approved, the Company's officer will allow you to open your camera and unmute your microphone and then you will be able to ask questions. (Note: This option is available only during the meeting where camera and microphone access is allowed by the shareholder.)
For any questions that are not addressed during the meeting, the Company will post the answers on their website soonest.
7. If shareholders encounter any technical problems while using the e-AGM system before or during the meeting, please contact our service provider as mentioned in item 3 above.
