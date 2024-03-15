Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Steps for registration for attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.

1/2024 via Electronic Means (e-AGM)

Process before the meeting date

1. The shareholders or their proxies who would like to attend the e-AGM, are required to submit an application for attending the e-AGM via the QR Code or the Link provided below:

https://ivl.foqus.vc/registration/

The registration will open from 1 April 2024 (10.00 a.m.) until 23 April 2024 (6.00 p.m.).

However, those shareholders who have already appointed the Company's Independent Directors as their proxies and sent the required documents to the Company, are NOT required to register again. Voting will be as specified in the proxy form.

2. Once you have logged in, you must have the following information (matching the shareholders' information given at the Record Date by the Thailand Securities Depository

Co., Ltd.) to fill in through the system:

Securities holder registration number;

Identification Card Number/ Passport Number/ Registration Number for juristic person;

E-Mail address for receiving the weblink, username and password for attending the e- AGM;

Mobile Phone Number; and

Required identification documents for verification of the right to attend as follows:

In case of attending the e-AGMby a proxy In case of attending the e-AGMin person who is not the Company's Independent Director (i) Individual (i) Individual To upload a copy of a valid, original, official To upload documents as specified in Annex 10 document e.g., Thai citizen identification card, - Guidelines for Proxy Appointment official government identification card, driving license, or passport (in case of a foreigner), in which a photograph is shown (hereinafter referred to as the "Valid Official Document") (ii) Juristic Person attending through its (ii) Juristic Person Authorized Person To upload documents as specified in Annex 10 a. A Valid Original Official document of the - Guidelines for Proxy Appointment authorized representative(s) of the Shareholder; and

For Thai legal entities : A certified true copy of the affidavit issued by the Ministry of Commerce for a period of no longer than 1 year prior to the meeting date, duly signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and affixed with the seal of such legal entity (if any)

