Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-14
43.25 THB   +0.58%
01:19aIndorama Ventures : signs 275 million ESG-Linked Revolving Credit Facility, bolstering its sustainability-led corporate financing program
PU
11/14Transcript : Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/10Indorama Ventures : reports resilient YTD earnings as management leverages its unique global model amid macroeconomic challenges
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indorama Ventures : signs 275 million ESG-Linked Revolving Credit Facility, bolstering its sustainability-led corporate financing program

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok, Thailand - 16 November 2022 - Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, has signed an ESG-Linked Revolving Credit Facility of €275 million with six syndicate banks, a further boost to the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability-led corporate financing.

Tied to IVL's ESG risk rating, the revolving credit facility's pricing mechanism results in margin adjustments related to management score improvements across the Material ESG Issues as defined by independent sustainability and corporate governance research firms. The facility is available to IVL subsidiaries in Europe for two-years with the option to extend for one more year.

DK Agarwal, CEO at Indorama Ventures, said, "Sustainability-driven financing is an increasingly important enabler of IVL's growth strategy, and we have been actively working in this growing area of corporate finance for some time, culminating in this latest development of securing an ESG-linked revolving credit facility. I would like to thank our partners for their support."

The facility is part of IVL's corporate financing strategy across a range of instruments linked to the company's ESG and sustainability commitments. In November 2021, the company issued a THB 10 billion triple-tranche Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB), the largest SLB issued in Thailand. IVL is on track to achieve its 2025 ESG goals. More ambitious 2030 targets include a 30% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 combined greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity, 15% reduction in energy intensity, 25% use of renewable electricity, 20% reduction in water intensity, 90% diversion of waste from landfill, recycle 1.5 million tons in PET bale input annually.

Yash Lohia, Chairman of ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, said, "Incorporating ESG targets into our corporate financing program is an important part of our overall commitment to sustainability. Our track record of meeting and growing our ESG targets is increasingly attractive to lenders and investors as we optimize IVL's capital structure."

ING Bank NV is the lead arranger and ESG coordinator together with other syndicate lenders including ABN Amro Bank NV, Bangkok Bank, Luminor Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and others.

Jan De Jaeck, Sustainable Finance Lead Belgium at ING Bank NV, said, "With the incorporation of an ESG rating link, Indorama Ventures has further embedded its group-wide sustainability strategy execution into the group's corporate financing program. ING is proud to have acted as IVL's ESG coordinator for this transaction".

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDORAMA VENTURES
01:19aIndorama Ventures : signs 275 million ESG-Linked Revolving Credit Facility, bolstering it..
PU
11/14Transcript : Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
11/10Indorama Ventures : reports resilient YTD earnings as management leverages its unique glob..
PU
11/10Indorama Ventures : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3/2022
PU
11/10Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
10/14Indorama Ventures : opens the largest PET recycling plant in the Philippines in partnershi..
PU
10/12Indorama Ventures : and Toyobo collaborate to meet growing global demand for airbags
PU
09/22Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Announces Further Clarification on "Dowtherm L..
CI
09/08Indorama Ventures : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda Items and Dir..
PU
09/01Indorama Ventures : supports ASEAN youths at the ‘Circular Innovation Challenge 2022..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 549 B 15 446 M 15 446 M
Net income 2022 43 762 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 5 960 M 5 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 243 B 6 828 M 6 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,25 THB
Average target price 54,91 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES0.00%6 828
ECOLAB INC.-33.64%43 547
SIKA AG-33.27%41 289
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION35.33%37 061
GIVAUDAN SA-31.14%32 240
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-31.73%17 261