  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-05-11
34.25 THB    0.00%
01:07aIndorama Ventures : upgraded MSCI ESG Ratings
PU
05/10Transcript : Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Indorama Ventures : upgraded MSCI ESG Ratings

05/15/2023 | 01:07am EDT
Bangkok, Thailand - 15 May 2023 - Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical producer, was upgraded to "A" from "BBB" in MSCI's ESG rating, reaffirming the company's effective management of sustainability related risks and opportunities.

MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International), an independent provider of research-based indices and analytics, ranked Indorama Ventures among the top 14% of 65 companies worldwide in the commodity chemicals industry. The rating has placed it in the top quartile for opportunities in clean tech, water stress, corporate governance, and corporate behavior.

Indorama Ventures is committed to reducing water intensity by 10% by 2025 and 20% by 2030. It developed a Water Risk Assessment Report on its contributions to achieving sustainable management of water targets and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). For improved corporate governance, the company provides whistleblowers with protection from retaliation, and has policies on business ethics and anti-corruption. Relating to opportunities in clean tech, Indorama Ventures' is investing in recycling technology and biomass feedstock under its Vision 2030, and is also investing in operational efficiencies, carbon capture technology, renewable energy, and phasing out coal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Yash Lohia, Chairman of the ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, said, "We are proud to achieve the rating of 'A', which underscores our efforts to build resilience around ESG risks, aligned with our purpose of reimagining chemistry together to create a better world."

MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. Companies are scored on an industry-relative AAA-CCC scale across the most relevant key issues based on a company's business model. Investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and asset managers, commonly consider the ratings to assess financial risks in the investment process.

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 608 B 17 912 M 17 912 M
Net income 2023 21 952 M 646 M 646 M
Net Debt 2023 220 B 6 464 M 6 464 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,77x
Yield 2023 3,46%
Capitalization 192 B 5 662 M 5 662 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 32,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,25 THB
Average target price 45,01 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES-15.95%5 662
ECOLAB INC.19.67%49 596
SIKA AG13.22%43 092
GIVAUDAN SA11.75%32 567
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-9.72%22 973
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.94%18 761
fermer