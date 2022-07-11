Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
46.00 THB   -0.54%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indorama Ventures Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 545 B 15 045 M 15 045 M
Net income 2022 36 039 M 995 M 995 M
Net Debt 2022 221 B 6 102 M 6 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 258 B 7 132 M 7 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,00 THB
Average target price 61,97 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.36%7 239
ECOLAB INC.-33.67%44 451
SIKA AG-40.64%35 501
GIVAUDAN SA-28.09%32 517
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.10%18 439
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-27.52%17 712