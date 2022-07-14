Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
45.25 THB   -1.63%
07:24aINDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/12SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : IVL28C2212A to be traded on July 14, 2022
PU
07/11INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indorama Ventures Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:24aINDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
07/12SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : IVL28C2212A to be traded on July 14, 2022
PU
07/11INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
07/11INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by M..
PU
07/07INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
07/07INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warra..
PU
07/05INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
07/05INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 9 Derivative warrants issued by M..
PU
07/05INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 8 Derivative warran..
PU
07/05INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 545 B 15 072 M 15 072 M
Net income 2022 36 039 M 997 M 997 M
Net Debt 2022 221 B 6 113 M 6 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 254 B 7 028 M 7 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,25 THB
Average target price 61,97 THB
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.62%7 028
ECOLAB INC.-33.67%44 451
SIKA AG-41.90%34 727
GIVAUDAN SA-29.86%31 698
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-31.24%16 793
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.49%16 566