  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-26
49.25 THB   +0.51%
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of IVL11C2205A
PU
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of IVL41C2208B
PU
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of IVL06P2207K
PU
Indorama Ventures Public : Right adjustment of IVL11C2205A

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Headline:

Right adjustment of IVL11C2205A

Security Symbol:

IVL11C2205A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

IVL11C2205A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON INDORAMA VENTURES

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KASIKORN

SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN

MAY 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

52.877

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

52.447

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

11.86063 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

11.7643 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.085

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

31-May-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Yongyut Meepetchdee) Assistant Managing Director Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 578 B 16 953 M 16 953 M
Net income 2022 31 818 M 933 M 933 M
Net Debt 2022 216 B 6 337 M 6 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 277 B 8 104 M 8 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 49,25 THB
Average target price 61,17 THB
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Ahuja CFO, Executive Director, Head-Finance & Treasury
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.87%8 104
ECOLAB INC.-29.23%47 427
SIKA AG-29.77%42 914
GIVAUDAN SA-25.52%34 413
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-21.16%19 688
SYMRISE AG-19.99%15 611