Indorama Ventures Public : Right adjustment of IVL11C2205A

Headline: Right adjustment of IVL11C2205A Security Symbol: IVL11C2205A Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject Adjustment Symbol IVL11C2205A The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KASIKORN SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MAY 2022 # A Before Exercise Price (THB/share) 52.877 After Exercise Price (THB/share) 52.447 Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 11.86063 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 11.7643 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate) 0.085 The reason for adjustment To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows: - dividend payment Effective Date 31-May-2022

(Mr. Yongyut Meepetchdee) Assistant Managing Director Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

