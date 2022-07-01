Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-29
47.00 THB   -1.57%
11:33aINDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : acquires Tollegno 1900's Wool assets in Italy and Poland, supporting sustainable growth in its Fibers segment
PU
08:23aINDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Report on the completion of the acquisition of wool spinning businesses in Europe
PU
07:03aINDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 9 Derivative warrants issued by MST
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indorama Ventures Public : acquires Tollegno 1900's Wool assets in Italy and Poland, supporting sustainable growth in its Fibers segment

07/01/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Bangkok, Thailand - 1 July 2022 - Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, today completed the acquisition of the wool spinning businesses in Italy and Poland of Tollegno 1900 S.p.A. (Tollegno 1900), a leading Italian manufacturer of fabrics and yarns.

Tollegno 1900 has a rich family-based heritage with more than 120 years of experience and is now one of the leading European textile groups with a total spinning capacity of around 3,500 tons of yarn per year with a specific focus on flat knitting and hand knitting yarns. With this acquisition, IVL secured two assets, including a spinning and top-dyeing operation in Poland and a yarn dyeing operation in Italy.

The acquisition is a strategic fit for IVL's unique integrated business platform and will make a significant contribution to the sustainable growth of its Wool business, which is part of the company's Fibers segment. It will also strengthen IVL's footprint for worsted yarns in Europe and help extend IVL's wool products globally with trading subsidiaries in America and Asia.

The operations, which will be renamed Filatura Tollegno 1900, will add more sustainable products to IVL's portfolio, including a full traceability project of the fibers used for yarns and fabrics, as well as provide synergies with existing assets.

Mr. Giovanni Germanetti, the CEO of Tollegno, will continue in the same role with Filatura Tollegno 1900, facilitating continuity and exploring new growth as part of IVL. Mr. Lincoln Germanetti, the President and co-CEO of Tollegno, will remain with Filatura Tollegno 1900 as COO.

Mr. Giovanni Germanetti said, "Indorama Ventures is a very suitable business match for Tollegno as we are also a large family business with the same core values. The deal allows us to continue with our trusted, key business leaders, which not only gives us comfort regarding the continuation of the business but offers our employees and customers new opportunities to thrive in the future."

Aradhana Lohia Sharma, Vice President for the Wool Business at Indorama Ventures, said, "Our Fibers segment has well-established management know-how and expertise in a range of yarns and textile applications. Incremental acquisitions, such as Tollegno, add to the diversity of our Wool business as well as IVL's integrated offering of sustainable products as a global company. Fundamental to our acquisition strategy is integrating talented people into IVL. We welcome our new employees to IVL where their knowledge and passion can develop as part of a larger company and drive value in an ethical way."

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 534 B 15 109 M 15 109 M
Net income 2022 33 625 M 951 M 951 M
Net Debt 2022 220 B 6 220 M 6 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 258 B 7 304 M 7 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,00 THB
Average target price 61,57 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Dilip Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.67%7 463
ECOLAB INC.-34.46%43 922
SIKA AG-42.14%35 413
GIVAUDAN SA-29.95%32 417
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.62%18 914
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-30.41%17 403