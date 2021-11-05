Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IVL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021

11/05/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
05 Nov 2021 12:34:47
Headline
Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021
Symbol
IVL
Source
IVL
Full Detailed News 
                Management Discussion and Analysis

Company name                             : INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED
Year                                     : 2021
Quarter                                  : Quarter 3
Ending                                   : 30-Sep-2021
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Indorama Ventures pcl published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:42aManagement Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021
PU
01:42aFinancial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
11/03Indorama Ventures issues THB 10 billion Sustainability-Linked Bond driving climate acti..
PU
11/03The Issuance and Offering of the Sustainability-Linked Bond of Indorama Ventures Public..
PU
11/01Indorama Ventures strengthens its top management council with new appointments and role..
PU
11/01Strengthening Top Tier Management Team
PU
11/01Changing of CFO
PU
11/01Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes, Effective 01 Janu..
CI
11/01Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
11/01Resignation of Director and Appointment of New Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 414 B 12 411 M 12 411 M
Net income 2021 21 253 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 195 B 5 863 M 5 863 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 239 B 7 152 M 7 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,50 THB
Average target price 54,11 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Ahuja CFO, Executive Director, Head-Finance & Treasury
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Souvik Roy Chowdhury Secretary, VP & Head-Global Compliance
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.86%7 152
ECOLAB INC.5.44%65 377
SIKA AG32.05%49 612
GIVAUDAN SA20.35%45 370
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.106.11%39 912
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.374.37%27 640