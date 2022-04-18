IndoStar Capital Finance : Cessation

ICFL/LS/0011/2022-23 18 April 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department, 1st Floor, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 541336 Symbol: INDOSTAR

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir /Madam,

In continuation to our letter no. ICFL/LS/0201/2021-22 dated 7 January 2022, we wish to inform that term of office of Mr. R. Sridhar as a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman came to an end on 17 April 2022 and consequently, he ceased to be a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 17 April 2022.

The details as required under Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

Encl: a/a

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

Registered Oﬃce : One World Center, 20th Floor, Tower 2A, Jupiter Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai - 400013, India T +91 22 4315 7000 | F +91 022 4315 7010 |contact@indostarcapital.com| www.indostarcapital.com

CIN : L65100MH2009PLC268160

Annexure A

Mr. R. Sridhar- Cessation as a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman