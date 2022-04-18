Log in
    INDOSTAR   INE896L01010

INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED

(INDOSTAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/18 07:16:34 am EDT
227.50 INR   -2.15%
09:54aINDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE : Cessation
PU
02/14TRANSCRIPT : IndoStar Capital Finance Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
02/11IndoStar Capital Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IndoStar Capital Finance : Cessation

04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
ICFL/LS/0011/2022-23

18 April 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department, 1st Floor,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541336

Symbol: INDOSTAR

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir /Madam,

In continuation to our letter no. ICFL/LS/0201/2021-22 dated 7 January 2022, we wish to inform that term of office of Mr. R. Sridhar as a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman came to an end on 17 April 2022 and consequently, he ceased to be a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 17 April 2022.

The details as required under Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

Encl: a/a

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

Registered Oﬃce : One World Center, 20th Floor, Tower 2A, Jupiter Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai - 400013, India T +91 22 4315 7000 | F +91 022 4315 7010 |contact@indostarcapital.com| www.indostarcapital.com

CIN : L65100MH2009PLC268160

Annexure A

Mr. R. Sridhar- Cessation as a Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman

Sr. No.

Details of Events that need to be provided

Information of such event(s)

a)

Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Mr. R. Sridhar ceased to be the Whole-Time Director designated as Vice-Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hour of 17 April 2022.

b)

Date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment;

Close of business hour of 17 April 2022.

c)

Brief profile (in case of appointment);

Not Applicable

d)

Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director);

Not Applicable

e)

Information as required pursuant to BSE Circular with ref. no. LIST/ COMP/ 14/2018-19 and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with ref. no. SE/CML/2018/24, dated 20th June, 2018.

Not Applicable

Disclaimer

IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 221 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 30 958 M 406 M 406 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 11,6%
Technical analysis trends INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 232,50 INR
Average target price 245,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
Managers and Directors
Deep Jaggi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Kanubhai Parikh Chairman
Amit Kothari Chief Technology Officer
Jaya Janardanan Chief Operating Officer
Jitendra Bhati Secretary & Senior Vice President-Compliance
