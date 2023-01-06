Indowind Energy : Financial Result Updates 01/06/2023 | 11:00am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 6th January, 2023 BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED The General Manager, Listing Department The Corporate Relation Department, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejoybhoy Tower, Bandra (E), 14th Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: INDOWIND Scrip Code: 532894 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.01.2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that in the Board Meeting of Indowind Energy Limited were held on 06.01.2023, the Board has approved the following items: Unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31.12.2022 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor. Publication of Unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2022 in the Newspaper. Acquisition of 100% Stake in Ind Eco Ventures Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 th September 2015 are given as under: S. No Particulars Details 1 Name of the target Name: Ind Eco Ventures Limited entity, details in brief such as size, turnover Details: Ind Eco is an independent power producer and has Wind etc. Mills operating in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Description Year (Rs. In Lakhs) 2019-202020-212021-22 2022-23* Revenue 446.63 350.44 274.83 394.43 * For the period between 01.04.2022 - 31.12.2022 2 Whether the As per LODR, this transaction is a Related Party Transaction. The acquisition would fall Promoters and Promoter group of Indowind Energy Limited hold within related party 99.94% stakes in Ind Eco Ventures. transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ Nature of Interest: Holding of Equity Shares of the Target Entity. promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, the nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length" The industry to which the entity being acquired belongs Objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity) Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired 10 Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, The Shareholding Pattern of the target entity is attached below. The transaction is done at an Arm's Length Basis. Electric Utilities The Investment is in line with Company's strategy to increase its capacity addition in Wind Energy. The target entity's business is similar to the Company and it is a debt-free company. Also, the target company does not have any statutory liabilities. No regulatory approval is required The proposed acquisition is contemplated to be completed on or before 31st March 2023. The consideration is in the form of cash. The consideration works out to be Rs. 8.98 Crores for acquiring the 100% Equity Share of the Target Entity. The Company to acquire 100% stake in Ind Eco Ventures Limited Ind Eco Ventures Limited is an Unlisted Public Company incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 (hereinafter referred to as Ind Eco) on 23rd April 1982. history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and any other significant information (in brief); Ind Eco is an independent power producer and has Wind Mills operating in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Paid- up Share Capital of Ind Eco is Rs. 4,43,03,190. The Face Value of the Equity Shares of Ind Eco is Rs. 5. The Snapshot of the financials is tabulated below: Description Year (Rs. In Lakhs) 2019-202020-212021-22 2022-23* Revenue 446.63 350.44 274.83 394.43 * For the period between 01.04.2022 - 31.12.2022 This will result in addition of capacity and increase in consolidated turnover and profits. The Meeting of the Board commenced at 3:10 P.M. and concluded at 7:30.P.M The above is for your information and records. Thank you, Yours faithfully, For INDOWIND ENERGY LIMITED Nithya Kamaraj Company Secretary & Compliance Officer INDOWIND ENERGY LIMITED REGD Office: "KOTHARI BUILDINGS", 4TH FLOOR, 114, M.G.ROAD, NUNGAMBAKKAM, CHENNAI - 600 034. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 31.12.2022 (Rs. in Lakhs) Standalone Particulars Three Months Ended Half Year Ended Year Ended 31-12-22 30-9-22 31-12-21 31-12-2231-12-21 31-3-22 Un-Audited Un-Audited Audited 1. Income from operation ( a ) Revenue from operation b ) Other Revenue Total Revenue

2. Expenses

(a)( 1 ) Operating Expenses

( 2 ) selling and Distribution Expenses

(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work -in progress and stock-in-trade Employee benefits expense Finance Cost Depreciation and amortization expense Other expenses (Any item exceeding 10% of the total expenses relating to continuing operations to be shown separately)

Total expenses

3. Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax (1-2)

4.Exceptional items

5.Profit before extraordinary items and tax (3-4) 6.Extraordinary items 7. profit before tax(5-6) Tax expenses Current tax Deferred tax Total tax Expenses 10.Profit for the period from continuing operations(7-8) Profit/Loss from discontinuing operations Tax expenses of discontinuing operations 13.Profitfrom discontinuing operations(after tax)(11- 12) profit for the period (10+13) Minority interest profit after minority interest(14-15) Other Comprehensive Income Items that will be classified to profit or loss 18. Total Comprehensive Income for the period (16+17) 517.73 1231.52 335.01 2445.47 1552.53 1,765.96 47.24 9.61 0.65 66.52 9.26 243.99 564.97 1241.13 335.66 2511.99 1561.79 2,009.95 97.37 210.79 17.63 461.07 330.43 569.73 52.45 63.73 15.82 140.51 53.02 - 159.39 (12.41) 115.67 87.14 (121.70) (33.95) 63.55 54.60 55.72 172.93 153.45 217.55 92.21 42.98 35.14 176.75 135.05 189.15 36.65 411.45 41.14 696.23 671.72 691.82 40.65 89.07 54.07 220.63 224.71 360.88 542.27 860.21 335.19 1955.26 1446.68 1,995.19 22.71 380.93 0.48 556.74 115.12 14.76 - - 22.71 380.93 0.48 556.74 115.12 14.76 - 22.71 380.93 0.48 556.74 115.12 14.76 2.30 - 2.30 22.71 380.93 0.48 556.74 115.12 12.46 - - - 22.71 380.93 0.48 556.74 115.12 12.46 - - - - 22.71 380.92 0.48 556.74 12.46 - (Comprising Profit and other Comprehensive income for the period) Paid-up equity share capital (Face Value of Rs.10/- each) Reserve (excluding Revaluation Reserves) Earnings per equity shares Basic (Rs.) Diluted (Rs.) 8974.14 8974.14 8974.14 8974.14 8974.14 0.03 0.42 0.62 0.02 0.03 0.42 0.62 0.02 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Indowind Energy Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 15:57:40 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about INDOWIND ENERGY LIMITED 11:00a Indowind Energy : Financial Result Updates PU 2022 Indowind Energy to Raise Up to INR430.7 Million Via Rights Issue MT