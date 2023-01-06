Indowind Energy : Financial Result Updates

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.01.2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that in the Board Meeting of Indowind Energy Limited were held on 06.01.2023, the Board has approved the following items:
Unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31.12.2022 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor.
Publication of Unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2022 in the Newspaper.
Acquisition of 100% Stake in Ind Eco Ventures Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given as under:
S. No
Particulars
Details
1
Name of the target
Name: Ind Eco Ventures Limited
entity, details in brief
such as size, turnover
Details: Ind Eco is an independent power producer and has Wind
etc.
Mills operating in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Description
Year (Rs. In Lakhs)
2019-202020-212021-22
2022-23*
Revenue
446.63
350.44
274.83
394.43
* For the period between 01.04.2022 - 31.12.2022
2
Whether the
As per LODR, this transaction is a Related Party Transaction. The
acquisition would fall
Promoters and Promoter group of Indowind Energy Limited hold
within related party
99.94% stakes in Ind Eco Ventures.
transaction(s) and
whether the promoter/
Nature of Interest: Holding of Equity Shares of the Target Entity.
promoter group/ group
companies have any interest in the entity being acquired?
If yes, the nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length"
The industry to which the entity being acquired belongs
Objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity)
Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition
Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition
Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same
Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired
Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired
10 Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation,
The Shareholding Pattern of the target entity is attached below. The transaction is done at an Arm's Length Basis.
Electric Utilities
The Investment is in line with Company's strategy to increase its capacity addition in Wind Energy. The target entity's business is similar to the Company and it is a debt-free company. Also, the target company does not have any statutory liabilities.
No regulatory approval is required
The proposed acquisition is contemplated to be completed on or before 31st March 2023.
The consideration is in the form of cash.
The consideration works out to be Rs. 8.98 Crores for acquiring the 100% Equity Share of the Target Entity.
The Company to acquire 100% stake in Ind Eco Ventures Limited
Ind Eco Ventures Limited is an Unlisted Public Company incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 (hereinafter referred to as Ind Eco) on 23rd April 1982.
history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and any other significant information (in brief);
Ind Eco is an independent power producer and has Wind Mills operating in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The Paid- up Share Capital of Ind Eco is Rs. 4,43,03,190. The Face Value of the Equity Shares of Ind Eco is Rs. 5.
The Snapshot of the financials is tabulated below:
* For the period between 01.04.2022 - 31.12.2022 This will result in addition of capacity and increase in consolidated turnover and profits.
The Meeting of the Board commenced at 3:10 P.M. and concluded at 7:30.P.M
