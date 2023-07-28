INDRA SISTEMAS : 2023 guidance upgraded

Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.; - services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc. Net sales break down by market into finance and insurance (21.2%), energy and industry (19.1%), defence and security (18.8%), transport (18.3%), public administration and healthcare (15.1%), telecoms and media (7.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (50.7%), Italy (6%), Europe (13.1%), Brazil (4.7%), Americas (13%) and Asia/Middle East/Africa (12.5%).