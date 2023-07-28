Equities IDR ES0118594417
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:21:59 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.26 EUR
|+0.61%
|+4.65%
|+24.69%
|09:04am
|INDRA SISTEMAS : 2023 guidance upgraded
|Jul. 27
|Indra Sistemas, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
INDRA SISTEMAS : 2023 guidance upgraded
Today at 03:04 am
Company Profile
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.; - services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc. Net sales break down by market into finance and insurance (21.2%), energy and industry (19.1%), defence and security (18.8%), transport (18.3%), public administration and healthcare (15.1%), telecoms and media (7.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (50.7%), Italy (6%), Europe (13.1%), Brazil (4.7%), Americas (13%) and Asia/Middle East/Africa (12.5%).
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
13.18EUR
Average target price
14.33EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.73%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other IT Services & Consulting
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.60%
|2 551 M $
|-52.35%
|2 580 M $
|+18.88%
|2 522 M $
|+2.00%
|2 450 M $
|+1.54%
|2 368 M $
|+8.29%
|2 348 M $
|-4.07%
|2 334 M $
|+27.90%
|2 330 M $
|+4.47%
|2 312 M $
|+48.85%
|2 805 M $