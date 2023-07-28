  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:21:59 2023-07-28 am EDT
13.26 EUR +0.61% +4.65% +24.69%
09:04am INDRA SISTEMAS : 2023 guidance upgraded
Jul. 27 Indra Sistemas, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023

INDRA SISTEMAS : 2023 guidance upgraded

Today at 03:04 am

Chart Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Chart Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.; - services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc. Net sales break down by market into finance and insurance (21.2%), energy and industry (19.1%), defence and security (18.8%), transport (18.3%), public administration and healthcare (15.1%), telecoms and media (7.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (50.7%), Italy (6%), Europe (13.1%), Brazil (4.7%), Americas (13%) and Asia/Middle East/Africa (12.5%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
13.18EUR
Average target price
14.33EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.73%
