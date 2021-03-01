Indra Sistemas S A : Buy back programme (01/03/2021)

Alcobendas, March 1, 2021

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and any other applicable provision, Indra makes public the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFOMATION

Under the authorization granted by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the derivative acquisition of treasury shares, the Board of Directors has resolved to undertake a share buy-back programme pursuant to the provisions of article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Programme) with the following characteristics:

 The purpose of the Programme is to allow the Company satisfy share awards to the executives under the compensation system in force.

 The Programme will affect a maximum of 650,000 shares, representing approximately 0.37% of the Company's share capital on the date of this announcement, and its maximum cash amount amounts to 6.50 M€.

 Shares will be purchased at market Price subject to the price and volume conditions set forth in the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and to the terms authorized by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

 The Programme will be in force from March 1 until March 31, 2021, despite to the fact that it can be suspended or terminated in advance.

 Banco de Sabadell, S.A. has been engaged to manage the Programme.

Likewise, to enable the start of the Programme, the Company has agreed to temporarily suspend, with effect from Mach 1, 2021, the liquidity contract signed with the said intermediary, which entered into force on October 29, 2019, as communicated to the market through a relevant event dated on October 28, 2019 (registration number 282939).

The foregoing is announced to all appropriate effects.

Fabiola Gallego

Vicesecretary of the Board of Directors