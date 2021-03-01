Log in
INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.    IDR   ES0118594417

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

(IDR)
  Report
03/01 05:45:30 am
7.5 EUR   +3.09%
05:28aINDRA SISTEMAS S A : Buy back programme (01/03/2021)
PU
02/25INDRA SISTEMAS S A : Complete Report
PU
02/25INDRA SISTEMAS S A : 2020 Results Presentation
PU
Indra Sistemas S A : Buy back programme (01/03/2021)

03/01/2021 | 05:28am EST
Alcobendas, March 1, 2021

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and any other applicable provision, Indra makes public the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFOMATION

Under the authorization granted by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the derivative acquisition of treasury shares, the Board of Directors has resolved to undertake a share buy-back programme pursuant to the provisions of article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Programme) with the following characteristics:

  • The purpose of the Programme is to allow the Company satisfy share awards to the executives under the compensation system in force.

  • The Programme will affect a maximum of 650,000 shares, representing approximately 0.37% of the Company's share capital on the date of this announcement, and its maximum cash amount amounts to 6.50 M€.

  • Shares will be purchased at market Price subject to the price and volume conditions set forth in the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and to the terms authorized by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

  • The Programme will be in force from March 1 until March 31, 2021, despite to the fact that it can be suspended or terminated in advance.

  • Banco de Sabadell, S.A. has been engaged to manage the Programme.

Likewise, to enable the start of the Programme, the Company has agreed to temporarily suspend, with effect from Mach 1, 2021, the liquidity contract signed with the said intermediary, which entered into force on October 29, 2019, as communicated to the market through a relevant event dated on October 28, 2019 (registration number 282939).

The foregoing is announced to all appropriate effects.

Fabiola Gallego

Vicesecretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Indra Sistemas SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 040 M 3 673 M 3 673 M
Net income 2020 -45,1 M -54,5 M -54,5 M
Net Debt 2020 569 M 687 M 687 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,8x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 1 281 M 1 550 M 1 548 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 47 922
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Indra Sistemas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,22 €
Last Close Price 7,28 €
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernández Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Javier Lázaro Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Ruiz Ortega Director & Executive VP-Information Technology
Ignacio Santillana del Barrio Independent Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.4.23%1 550
ACCENTURE PLC-3.95%159 130
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.10%144 507
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.52%106 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.24%74 470
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.20%71 787
