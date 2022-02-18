Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Indra Sistemas, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IDR   ES0118594417

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

(IDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indra Sistemas S A : Minsait selected to manage Angola's general election in a public bidding process

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
  • Angola's National Electoral Commission (CNE) has chosen Minsait's proposal to develop a comprehensive set of technology solutions and logistical operations to successfully conduct the general election scheduled for August 2022
  • Indra, one of the world's leading technology providers in the electoral field, has already participated in the development of technology and logistical solutions that enabled the successful conduct of the 2008, 2012 and 2017 general elections in Angola

Minsait, an Indra company, has been selected by Angola's National Electoral Commission (CNE), the country's highest electoral body, to develop a comprehensive set of technology solutions and logistical operations for the successful conduct of the general election scheduled for August 2022.

Minsait's proposal was chosen unanimously by the CNE's Evaluation Committee, made up of representatives of all the country's political parties, as it met all the requirements of the public tender by the CNE, which was open to proposals made by other companies.

The technology solution encompasses the provisional count and the final tally of the general election. It will ensure compliance with the transparency and security requirements, which will entail the redundancy of the systems for computing, transmission, processing and dissemination of results, among many other services.

In addition, Minsait is to be responsible for the acquisition, transportation and delivery of all the material necessary to carry out this general election.

The proposal also includes a multi-year collaboration model that involves training and knowledge transfer to all personnel involved in the electoral process, as well as providing the CNE with the most advanced technical and technological resources to carry out this or other electoral processes in the future in order to consolidate Angola's digital sovereignty.

Minsait already provided its technology and logistical solutions that allowed the holding of the 2008, 2012 and 2017 general elections in Angola, which were carried out successfully and have made Angola one of the most advanced countries in the use of electoral technology.

Minsait has more than 40 years of experience in electoral support and has developed more than 450 electoral projects in Spain and abroad, with over 4,000 million voters involved, which vouches for it as one of the main technological suppliers in the electoral field worldwide. The company's solutions and services cover all the needs of the electoral cycle, from citizen registration to the capture and dissemination of results during Election Day, including the final electoral count.

It has developed and is currently developing elections in countries such as the United Kingdom, Portugal, Norway, France, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, among others, offering technological and logistical services in the electoral sphere. The company's experience is testament to its structural and technical capability to successfully carry out many projects simultaneously, adapting them to the local regulations in each country. Indra has repeatedly provided electoral services to the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) and is an organization of recognized reputation in the area of electoral processes at the international level.

About Minsait

Minsait, an Indra company (www.minsait.com), is a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defense markets, and a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.043 billion, near 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

Disclaimer

Indra Sistemas SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
