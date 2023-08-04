Press release

INDRA AND BAIN CAPITAL REACH AN AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF A 9.5% STAKE IN ITP AERO WITH THE AIM OF STRENGTHENING THE AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE SECTOR IN SPAIN

Indra and the U.S. fund Bain Capital have agreed to acquire a 175-million-euro stake in ITP, a flagship global leader in the aeronautical engine market, enabling it to secure representation on its Board of Directors

175-million-euro stake in ITP, a flagship global leader in the aeronautical engine market, enabling it to secure representation on its Board of Directors Likewise, Indra and ITP Aero have reached a framework agreement which sets the basis for a technological and strategical collaboration in order to enhance the company's value, leverage their synergies and promote the joint development of systems and technologies, including developments resulting from their cooperation in the FCAS, the future European air combat system

With this transaction, Bain Capital boosts ITP Aero's growth and furthers its presence in international markets and, together with the stake acquired by the Basque government's Instituto

Vasco de Finanzas (Basque Finance Institute), in November 2022, gives shape to the consortium of Spanish industrial companies and institutions envisaged in the Spanish Ministry Council's agreement authorizing the acquisition of ITP Aero by Bain Capital in August

Vasco de Finanzas (Basque Finance Institute), in November 2022, gives shape to the consortium of Spanish industrial companies and institutions envisaged in the Spanish Ministry Council's agreement authorizing the acquisition of ITP Aero by Bain Capital in August Furthermore, Indra will take a new step in its growth strategy and reinforce its position as a major driving force of the Defence and Security industry in Spain, with a key role as the coordinator of most Spanish and European programs

Madrid, August 4 2023.- Indra and the U.S. Bain Capital fund have agreed to acquire a 9.5 percent stake- valued at 175 million euros-in ITP Aero, a global leader in the aeronautical and industrial engine market.

Likewise, Indra and ITP Aero have reached a framework agreement which sets the basis for a technological and strategical collaboration in order to enhance the company's value, leverage their synergies and promote the joint development of systems and technologies, including developments resulting from their cooperation in the FCAS, the future European air combat system, of which Indra is the national industrial leader.

As a result of this acquisition, Indra will enjoy the rights that are customary for a minority shareholding of this size, including representation on the Board of Directors.

"Indra's stake in ITP Aeros's capital has a clear industrial vocation and constitutes a further step in its growth strategy to become the great driving force of the Spanish defence industry in order to guarantee our country's strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty. This operation will also give both Indra and ITP Aero greater strength, broaden their technological capabilities and expand their opportunities to compete with large companies in the aerospace and defence markets," highlighted Indra's chairman, Marc Murtra.

Meanwhile, Indra's CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, emphasized that "this operation will reinforce our position as a prime contractor in the Defence and Security sector, with a key role as the coordinator of many of the Spanish and European defence programs.We shall continue to foster collaboration and cooperation with other companies, as we've already done with ITP Aero, Navantia and Tecnobit, so as to build a strong industrial ecosystem that can take on a relevant role corresponding to our country in Europe and on a global scale."

Ivano Sessa of Bain Capital said, "We welcome Indra as a shareholder of ITP Aero. Since our acquisition,

ITP Aero has had a successful journey of growth and internationalization and we believe this event marks an important strategic milestone for ITP Aero. We believe that Indra's support, together with the

Communications and Media Relations