Indra Sistemas S A : , included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index with an excellent disclosure rating, a more inclusive culture and greater support for women

Although the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index has raised its bar, Indra has been included in it for the third consecutive year thanks to its commitment to equality, diversity, women's advancement and transparency in its gender-related information

Indra, one of the 18 Spanish companies in the Index, has obtained 98.51% for the dissemination of its diversity-related policies, good practices and data, doubled its score for inclusive culture and achieved an increase of more than 6% for its institutional support for women

Diversity is one of the pillars of Indra's inclusive culture, which rejects any kind of discrimination to ensure that all its professionals feel that they are important elements of the organization

Indra, one of the world's leading technology and consulting companies, has been included for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI), which acknowledges the world's leading companies in terms of their transparency in gender-related issues and the promotion of equality and diversity.

It's one of the 418 companies from 45 countries and regions that will join the 2022 Bloomberg GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of companies committed to transparency in their gender-data reporting. This benchmark index measures gender equality through five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and institutional support for women (pro-women brand).

To be included in the Index, Indra had to obtain a score equal to or higher than the global threshold established by Bloomberg in the five areas it takes into account, a threshold that has been raised this year. Indra is one of the 18 Spanish companies and the 44 firms in the technology sector around the world that have surpassed it to form part of this global diversity benchmark, which also rates companies' efforts in promoting equality and diversity.

Indra has improved its overall rating, coming very close to excellence in terms of the dissemination of its diversity-related policies, good practices and data with a score of 98.51%. The company has also increased its data quality rating, doubled its score for inclusive culture and achieved an increase of more than 6% for its institutional support for women.

Forming part of the GEI for the third consecutive year constitutes a recognition of Indra's commitment to the advancement of women and diversity in the work environment, in the countries in which it operates and in society in general. Diversity is one of the pillars of Indra's culture, which continues striving to enhance its inclusive culture to ensure that all its professionals feel they are important elements of the organization and prevent any type of discrimination.

Equal opportunities

Indra has an Equality Plan, human resources procedures to ensure meritocracy, a Code of Ethics and Legal Compliance that includes the principles of professionalism and respect and protocols on sexual harassment and gender-based harassment, and each year it enhances its Diversity Program with new initiatives.

These include group coaching sessions with women from the management team, the "Women that Inspire" cycle to present female Indra employees who can serve as references and a hack day aimed at university women, a training and mentoring seminar that aims to increase their technological vocations by showing them how technology can contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, as part of its Discovering STEAM technological vocations program, Indra has launched Discovering STEAM for girls, an initiative to encourage learning and promote science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics among the daughters of the company's professionals.

In recent years, despite the paucity of female technological vocations, Indra has managed to increase the percentage of women in the company in all categories and in global terms, as well as reducing the gender pay gap to levels well below the average for companies in its sector. Indra currently has 34% of women in its workforce and 25% at its management and leadership levels. Indra is one of the four Ibex-35 companies that has a woman as an executive director: the CEO, Cristina Ruiz.

In addition to gender equality and women's advancement, Indra's inclusive culture caters for cultural, generational, affective-sexual and ability-related diversity. The technological company currently employs professionals of more than 100 nationalities, it adheres to the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business to address discrimination against the LGTBI collective, it integrates young talents into its team to work alongside the company's multidisciplinary experts with broad experience and it promotes the effective integration of people with disabilities into the workplace.

Leadership in diversity

In the last few years, Indra has become one of the leading global companies in diversity issues. Not only has it been included in the Bloomberg Gender Diversity Index; it has also received important awards in this area.

For example, Indra has just been recognized as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year, partly due to the improvements achieved in diversity. The Community of Madrid has awarded it the "More Equal" distinction, the Adecco Foundation and the Excellence in Sustainability Club have presented it with the Prize for the Best Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusion and it has been included for the third consecutive year in the VariableD2021 report as one of the Spanish companies with the best practices in terms of equality, diversity and gender. It's been awarded the Equality in the Company Distinction by the Spanish Government since 2011 and it also adheres to the Diversity Charter of the Diversity Foundation.

Indra also participates in the Target Gender Equality initiative conducted by the Spanish Network of the Global Compact to accelerate its contribution to SDG #5 by achieving gender equality. The initiative seeks to achieve business objectives in terms of the representation and leadership of women by means of performance analysis, skill-building workshops, peer learning, dialog with numerous stakeholders in this country and international events.

About Indra

Indra ( www.indracompany.com ) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defence markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value, end-to-end focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.043 billion, had nearly 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

