    IDR   ES0118594417

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

(IDR)
Indra Sistemas S A : Minsait payments obtains the Visa Ready certification to accelerate the payment services business of fintechs

06/18/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Press Release

MINSAIT PAYMENTS OBTAINS THE VISA READY CERTIFICATION TO ACCELERATE THE PAYMENT SERVICES BUSINESS OF FINTECHS

  • Minsait's payment subsidiary is now one of the 20 institutions globally certified by Visa as an innovative electronic payment service provider for financial startups
  • Minsait Payments continues to expand its globally processing services to cover the payment methods digitalization process and to promote new technology-intensive business models

Madrid, June 18, 2021 - Minsait Payments, the payment solutions subsidiary of Minsait, an Indra company, has obtained the Visa Ready Fintech Enablement certification, making it a preferred partner for financial startups, to offer them cloud-based payment methods processing and issuing services that will enable them to accelerate their growth capabilities.

This certification attests to Minsait Payments' compliance with security and functionality standards required by Visa for payment providers to meet the scalability, agility and innovation needs of fintechs, as well as the global payment regulations requirements.

Minsait Payments is also becoming one of the only 20 entities to obtain this specific certification in the fintech sector, out of a total of 150 members of Visa's global Visa Ready program.

This recognition reinforces the strategy of collaboration with the fintech ecosystem that Minsait Payments is promoting, especially in Latin America, through agreements with associations in countries such as Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, which will be expanded within the next few months.

"Thanks to this certification, we have become the preferred partner of fintechs, and positioned our payment methods platform, Onesait Payments, as one of the most advanced in this market niche, adapting perfectly to the needs of these startup companies," says Rafael Carrascoso, Director of Global Business Development at Minsait Payments.

The Minsait subsidiary keeps moving forward towards its goal of offering innovative digital payment processing capabilities and solutions. Among its latest initiatives in this area, it has partnered with Cybersource, Visa's payment management platform, to enhance its 3-D Secure 2.0 capabilities globally and help its customers expand their e-commerce transactions and reduce fraud.

Additionally, Minsait Payments holds the Issuer Token Service Provider (I-TSP) certification from VISA, which enables it to offer its customers from all sectors secure card digitalization services in mobile payments through digital wallets and in e-commerce transactions.

Minsait Payments (https://mediosdepago.minsait.com/es) is Minsait's payment method subsidiary that offers processing capabilities and innovative digital payment solutions. Minsait Payments' specialized services extend across all markets, including specific solutions for banks, fintechs, retailers, airlines, and oil and gas companies.

Minsait's subsidiary has over 25 years of experience and a team of more than 1,000 professionals who specialize in payments. It currently provides services in more than 15 countries, and processes more than 220 million cards worldwide.

Communication and Media Relations Phone: + (34) 91 480 97 05 indraprensa@indracompany.com

About Minsait

Minsait, an Indra company (www.minsait.com), is a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its product range on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across- the-board range of services.

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defence markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.043 billion, with around 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

Indra Sistemas SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
