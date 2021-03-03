Indra Sistemas S A : , gold class in the S&P sustainability report, becomes the second most sustainable company in the world within its sector

Indra, one of the main global technology and consulting companies, has achieved a further milestone that raises it to the peak of worldwide sustainability by being classified as Gold Class for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in this year's The Sustainability Yearbook, S&P Global's annual sustainability report, which positions it in the top 1% of the best companies in terms of sustainability around the world.

Based on the valuations of the 7,000-plus companies around the world that have undergone SAM's annual CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment), this highly prestigious sustainability yearbook has awarded Indra a score of 84 points, a rating 30% higher than the one recorded last year.

Indra ranks among one of the two best global companies in the technology sector, the three best Spanish companies and the 70 companies in the world best-equipped to address future economic, social and environmental challenges.

The company has received the S&P Global Gold Class recognition, failing to head the IT Services sector by less than 1% and obtaining the second-best rating among the 200-plus companies in the sector that were assessed and the 28 that this year have ultimately achieved inclusion in the yearbook. Indra is also the leader in the social pillar and second in the good governance pillar. Of the 28 companies in the sector included in the yearbook, only six are European and only three, including Indra, have been classified as Gold, Silver or Bronze Class, thus confirming Indra as one of the most sustainable European companies in the technology sector.

"We congratulate Indra for its Gold Class classification in this year's The Sustainability Yearbook, which lists the companies with the best performances in their industries in terms of financially significant ESG metrics. With more than 7,000 companies evaluated, inclusion in the yearbook constitutes a true declaration of excellence in corporate sustainability", pointed out Manjit Jus, Global Director of ESG Research, S&P Global.

The Sustainability Yearbook bases its analysis on the public information of the assessed companies, but also on the exhaustive and prestigious CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment) of the SAM analysis agency acquired by S&P in 2019, which, with more than 1,000 data points, is also used to compile the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in which Indra has been listed for 15 years. The DJSI requires a minimum market capitalization, which is why The Sustainability Yearbook opens up the competition to other smaller companies, hence the greater universe of participation.

Faster progress in sustainability

For over a decade Indra has been one of the companies that has most striven to improve and achieve excellence in its social, environmental and governance performance, as proven by its recurring presence in the main global sustainability indices. However, over the last two years Indra has accelerated its progress in sustainability, acquiring new and demanding undertakings to promote sustainable development and enhance its positive impact on people and the planet by means of technology and innovation.

Indra is also relying on its transformation to create a true culture of sustainability within the company. It is counting on the talent and commitment of its professionals to generate new business ideas geared towards sustainability through its Innovators intrapreneurship initiative and conduct several Social Action initiatives linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. It has ensured that sustainability has become not only the core of the business but also its main goal as a company, a key aspect for its own sustainability, given that talent, its main strategic asset, and particularly the new generations demand it.

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defense markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.043 billion, near 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

