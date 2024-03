March 6 (Reuters) - Spanish defence and technology company Indra said on Wednesday it expects the increased spending on defence in Europe will boost its earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by at least 68% in 2026.

The company expects EBITDA to soar to above 750 million euros ($814.13 million) in 2026, up from 446 million in 2023.

($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)