Spain to boost stake in combat jet-fighter coordinator Indra

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday authorised
national investment holding SEPI to increase its stake in
defence group Indra by around 10%, boosting the state's
participation ahead of the rollout of a jet-fighter programme.
Madrid-based Indra is coordinating Spain's participation in
the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a joint European project
with Germany and France to replace the countries' current
generation of fighter-planes.
The Spanish cabinet agreed on Tuesday to allow SEPI, which
holds a stake of 18.7%, to increase its participation to 28%.
SEPI said it would begin taking steps to acquire the shares
without affecting the stock price. The extra equity would be
worth around 160 million euros ($181.30 million) based on
Tuesday's closing price.
"This decision responds to the State's renewed commitment to
a company that has recently taken on challenges of special
importance for the interests of our country and our close
allies," SEPI said in a statement.
FCAS is one of two rival jet-fighter programmes in
development. Britain and Italy are working to build the Tempest
fighter with a view to replacing their Eurofighter Typhoon jets
from 2040.
Italy's air force chief said in November he expected both
projects to merge in the medium term.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Richard Chang)