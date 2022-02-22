Log in
    IDR   ES0118594417

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

(IDR)
Spain to boost stake in combat jet-fighter coordinator Indra

02/22/2022 | 12:40pm EST
MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday authorised national investment holding SEPI to increase its stake in defence group Indra by around 10%, boosting the state's participation ahead of the rollout of a jet-fighter programme.

Madrid-based Indra is coordinating Spain's participation in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a joint European project with Germany and France to replace the countries' current generation of fighter-planes.

The Spanish cabinet agreed on Tuesday to allow SEPI, which holds a stake of 18.7%, to increase its participation to 28%.

SEPI said it would begin taking steps to acquire the shares without affecting the stock price. The extra equity would be worth around 160 million euros ($181.30 million) based on Tuesday's closing price.

"This decision responds to the State's renewed commitment to a company that has recently taken on challenges of special importance for the interests of our country and our close allies," SEPI said in a statement.

FCAS is one of two rival jet-fighter programmes in development. Britain and Italy are working to build the Tempest fighter with a view to replacing their Eurofighter Typhoon jets from 2040.

Italy's air force chief said in November he expected both projects to merge in the medium term. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
