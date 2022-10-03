Advanced search
    532514   INE203G01027

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED

(532514)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
396.65 INR   -5.53%
01:50aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears loom on oil surge
RE
09/15INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/13CARE Keeps Indraprastha Gas Rating at AAA; Outlook Stable
MT
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears loom on oil surge

10/03/2022 | 01:50am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by metals, banks and tech stocks, while fears of a possible drop in global crude output rekindled worries of inflation intensifying in the world's third largest oil importing country.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.8% to 16,968.05 as of 0528 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.8% at 56,966.83.

The metals index fell 1.2%, while the IT index and bank index dropped 1%, each.

"A few things like crude prices moving higher are coming in as negatives. These are keeping markets a little volatile," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

"We are entering the earnings season and the provisional numbers from companies are fantastic. One has to be very stock specific in the market," Prabhakar said.

Federal Bank on Sunday reported a 10% year-on-year jump in total deposits for the September quarter, while gross advances surged 19.4%

Oil prices rose more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market.

Rising crude prices heats up inflation in large oil consuming countries such as India. Globally central banks are resorting to hefty rate hikes to tackle inflation.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers last week, having sold 15.65 billion Indian rupees ($192 million) worth of equities on Friday, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas rose over 5% after the government raised prices of locally produced gas and cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil.

City gas distributors Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas fell up to 3.9% each due to the hike in gas prices.

ONGC was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, while Hindalco Industries the biggest loser, falling 2.5%. ($1 = 81.5090 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED 5.96% 1348.5 Delayed Quote.-39.47%
GUJARAT GAS LIMITED -0.67% 499.65 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 5.28% 391 End-of-day quote.-17.79%
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED -5.53% 396.65 End-of-day quote.-15.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 87.3 Delayed Quote.13.53%
MAHANAGAR GAS LIMITED -4.72% 832.15 End-of-day quote.-3.61%
NIFTY 50 -0.25% 17047.4 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NIFTY 500 -0.09% 14812.25 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 5.60% 134 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.96% 448.2077 Real-time Quote.5.69%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.39% 312.342 Real-time Quote.81.39%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 2.68% 317.4041 Real-time Quote.12.97%
SENSEX BSE30 1.80% 57426.92 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED 0.76% 119.6 Delayed Quote.43.07%
WTI -0.39% 81.659 Delayed Quote.5.74%
Financials
Sales 2023 120 B 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net income 2023 14 481 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2023 30 407 M 374 M 374 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 278 B 3 412 M 3 412 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED
Indraprastha Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman
Sudhanshu Pant Vice President-ERP & Information Technology
Praveen Kumar Pandey Senior Vice President-Operations & Marketing
Sunil Kumar Jain Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED-15.66%3 412
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-43.00%16 449
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.47%15 087
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.81.07%9 072
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.1.09%8 036
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-43.36%7 355