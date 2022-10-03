INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears loom on oil surge

BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on
Monday, dragged by metals, banks and tech stocks, while fears of
a possible drop in global crude output rekindled worries of
inflation intensifying in the world's third largest oil
importing country.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.8% to 16,968.05 as of
0528 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.8% at
56,966.83.
The metals index fell 1.2%, while the IT index
and bank index dropped 1%, each.
"A few things like crude prices moving higher are coming in
as negatives. These are keeping markets a little volatile," said
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
"We are entering the earnings season and the provisional
numbers from companies are fantastic. One has to be very stock
specific in the market," Prabhakar said.
Federal Bank on Sunday reported a 10% year-on-year
jump in total deposits for the September quarter, while gross
advances surged 19.4%
Oil prices rose more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday,
as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels
a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to
support the market.
Rising crude prices heats up inflation in large oil
consuming countries such as India. Globally central banks are
resorting to hefty rate hikes to tackle inflation.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers last
week, having sold 15.65 billion Indian rupees ($192 million)
worth of equities on Friday, as per provisional data available
with the National Stock Exchange.
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas rose over 5% after the
government raised prices of locally produced gas and cut a
windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil.
City gas distributors Mahanagar Gas,
Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas fell up to
3.9% each due to the hike in gas prices.
ONGC was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, while Hindalco
Industries the biggest loser, falling 2.5%.
($1 = 81.5090 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Neha Arora)