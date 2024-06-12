Transaksjon mellom innsidere i Induct AS

Kimpot AS, som er 100% eid av Frode Iversen, CFO i Induct AS, har i dag solgt

50,000 aksjer til Montebello Vinselskap og Invest AS, eid av Karl Anders

Grønland, styreleder i Induct AS. Kursen er 3 kroner per aksje, til en samlet

verdi av kr 150,000. Etter denne transaksjonen har Kimpot AS 1,000,914 aksjer i

Induct AS.



Montebello Vinselskap & Invest AS vil således ha 387.849 aksjer etter kjøpet.

Karl-Anders Grønland har 103.002 tegningsretter til kr 5,50.



For further information, please contact: Synnøve Jacobsen, Chief Executive

Officer +47 99 41 54 47 sj@induct.net



About Induct Induct AS was established in 2007 and was a first mover in the

development of software as a service (SaaS) for managing innovation efforts in,

and between, organizations. Our software has enabled more than 350 organizations

worldwide to release the potential that lies in identifying new and good ideas

through innovation engagement and realizing the benefits of turning good ideas

into new ways of thinking, acting, organizing, and working.



In 2020, Induct took a new step on its journey as a knowledge empowerment

provider. We launched a new digital platform - induct.net - where work and

collaboration are taken to a new level for organizations and individuals alike.

By removing unnecessary and unhelpful barriers to collaboration, the platform is

a unique facilitator of knowledge development and management, sharing and

empowerment within organizations, in collaborative networks, and in ecosystems.

Induct has offerings in three main segments: 1) Patient data and patient

management, 2) Grants and grant management and 3) Innovation and innovation

management.



