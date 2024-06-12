Kimpot AS, som er 100% eid av Frode Iversen, CFO i Induct AS, har i dag solgt
50,000 aksjer til Montebello Vinselskap og Invest AS, eid av Karl Anders
Grønland, styreleder i Induct AS. Kursen er 3 kroner per aksje, til en samlet
verdi av kr 150,000. Etter denne transaksjonen har Kimpot AS 1,000,914 aksjer i
Induct AS.
Montebello Vinselskap & Invest AS vil således ha 387.849 aksjer etter kjøpet.
Karl-Anders Grønland har 103.002 tegningsretter til kr 5,50.
For further information, please contact: Synnøve Jacobsen, Chief Executive
Officer +47 99 41 54 47 sj@induct.net
About Induct Induct AS was established in 2007 and was a first mover in the
development of software as a service (SaaS) for managing innovation efforts in,
and between, organizations. Our software has enabled more than 350 organizations
worldwide to release the potential that lies in identifying new and good ideas
through innovation engagement and realizing the benefits of turning good ideas
into new ways of thinking, acting, organizing, and working.
In 2020, Induct took a new step on its journey as a knowledge empowerment
provider. We launched a new digital platform - induct.net - where work and
collaboration are taken to a new level for organizations and individuals alike.
By removing unnecessary and unhelpful barriers to collaboration, the platform is
a unique facilitator of knowledge development and management, sharing and
empowerment within organizations, in collaborative networks, and in ecosystems.
Induct has offerings in three main segments: 1) Patient data and patient
management, 2) Grants and grant management and 3) Innovation and innovation
management.
Want to learn more? Visit us at induct.net
Induct AS is a software company based in Norway. The Company offers a digital platform for work, video meetings and collaboration, for individuals HOME and organizations WORK. This platform give to its customers an access to task management, file manager and unlimited document storage, news feeds and chat areas. The platform makes it easy to manage and collaborate on projects, discuss topics and organize events in groups, manage and collaborate on contracts, and support organizational growth and development through dedicated governance rooms. The Companyâs platform is free to use for individuals and organizations. There is no charge per user and no hidden costs. The Company has offices in Oslo, Surrey and Barcelona.