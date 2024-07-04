Induction Healthcare Group PLC - London-based software company serving healthcare providers and administrators - In the financial year to March 31, pretax loss narrows to GBP3.3 million from GBP17.4 million a year prior. Revenue climbs 5.6% to GBP14.4 million from GBP13.6 million. Posts adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP300,000, compared to loss of GBP4.0 million a year ago. Company says it achieved its objective of Ebitda breakeven having completed a cost containment and margin enhancement programme. Zesty revenue improves by 133% with strong pipeline for growth in financial 2025. Describes Zesty as its "growth engine".
Current stock price: 12.68 pence
12-month change: down 40%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
