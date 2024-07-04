Induction Healthcare Group PLC is a digital health platform company. The Company is engaged in the provision of software to healthcare professionals. It delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Its system applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face, giving the communities control and ease of access. Its Induction Zesty is a patient engagement platform that enables healthcare providers to offer self-directed care management. Its capabilities include registration, appointments, paperless, messaging, questionnaires, video consultation, integration, and analytics and reporting. Through its accessible Web-based patient portal, patients can easily register using its simple online registration options. Its remote healthcare interaction gives patients a way to access their clinician or care team using a video call from their own device.

Sector Software