Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31/12/2022

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

The Directors of Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd are pleased to present the group's consolidated interim ﬁnancial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated turnover for the six months period ending on December 31, 2022 is Rs.34,646 million as compared to a turnover of Rs. 34,819 million for the same period last year showing a stability in a challenging period. As always, the management continued to strive for cost reductions in all areas of operation.

Following are the operating ﬁnancial results:

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Sales have decreased by Rs.173 million during the six months under review over the last corresponding period. Administrative expense has increased by Rs.124 million and distribution cost has increased by 98 million. Financial cost has also increased by Rs.607 million over the last corresponding period due to increase in markup rate. Trend in decrease of yarn prices remained constant and resulted in a decrease of Rs. 3,258 million in proﬁt after tax for the six-month period ended 31st Dec 2022 when compared to the corresponding period of last year 2021.

DIVIDEND

There is no interim dividend announced during the period under review.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

On a consolidated basis, the earnings per share for the half year ended December 31, 2022 are Rs. 16.75 per share as compared to Rs. 76.84 per share over the previous corresponding period.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change occurred in the nature of Company's business during the period.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The year 2022 ended with the unpleasant news of the partial shutting down of the textile industry due to the prevailing economic crisis. Pakistan entered 2023 with multiple challenges, including rising debt, low foreign exchange reserves, and energy shortages in addition to the political chaos it went through in 2022. As for textiles, cotton yarn exports decreased by 34.87 % to $328.20 million. Meanwhile, the value of textile machinery imports by Pakistan in July-November 2022 decreased signiﬁcantly by 41.16 % year-on-year to $212.76 million, showing a drop in new investments.

The most signiﬁcant factor in the decline of the textile industry over the years has been the energy crisis, lack of modernization of the machinery and equipment, lack of investment, rising costs and low production of cotton and other raw materials.