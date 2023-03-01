Advanced search
    IDYM   PK0006901018

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(IDYM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
131.02 PKR   +0.14%
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31/12/2022
PU
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing : Corporate Briefing Presentation June 30, 2022
PU
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31/12/2022

03/01/2023
Condensed Interim Financial Information

Half Year Ended July 01,

2022 to December 31, 2022 (Un-audited)

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING

COMPANY LIMITED

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Directors' Report

04

Directors' Report (Urdu)

06

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Balance Sheet

10

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Proﬁt & Loss Account

11

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of other Comprehension Incom

12

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

13

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

14

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Notes to the Financial Statement

15

Consolidated Condensed Interim Balance Sheet

26

Consolidated Condensed Interim Proﬁt & Loss Account

27

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of other Comprehension Income

28

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

29

Consolidated Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

30

Consolidated Condensed Interim Notes to the Financial Statement

31

01

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

1

Mr. Naveed Ahmed

Chairman

2

Mian Shahzad Ahmed

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

  1. Mr. Kashif Riaz
  2. Mian Imran Ahmed
  3. Mr. Irfan Ahmed
  4. Mr. Sheikh Shafqat Masood
  5. Mrs. Fadia Kashif
  6. Mr. Faisal Hanif
  7. Mr. Aamir Amin ( NIT )
  8. Ms. Azra Yaqub Vawda

Audit Committee

1

Mr. Faisal Hanif

Chairman

2

Mr. Irfan Ahmed

Member

3

Mr. Sheikh Shafqat Masood

Member

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

1

Mr. Faisal Hanif

Chairman

2

Mrs. Fadia Kashif

Member

3

Mr. Sheikh Shafqat Masood

Member

Company Secretary

Mr. Ahmed Faheem Niazi

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Muhammad Waseem Umar

Chief Internal Auditor

Mr. Yaseen Hamidia

Legal Advisor

Mr. M. Yousuf Naseem

( Advocates & Solicitors )

02

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

Registered Ofﬁce

Ofﬁce # 508,

UAN

021 - 111 - 404 - 404

5th ﬂoor, Beaumont Plaza,

Tel

009-221-35693641 - 60

Civil Lines Quarters, Karachi.

Symbol of the Company

IDYM

Website

www.indus-group.com

Auditors

M/s Yousuf Adil

Chartered Accountants

Registrar & Share Transfer Ofﬁce

JWAFFS

Registrar ( Pvt ) Ltd.

407-408, Al - Ameera Centre,

Tel.

35662023 - 24

Shahrah-e-Iraq, Saddar, Karachi.

Fax.

35221192

Factory Location

1

P 1 & P 5

S.I.T.E.

Tel.

0223 - 886281 & 84

Hyderabad, Sindh.

2

Plot # 3 & 7, Sector - 25,

Tel.

021- 35061577 - 9

Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

3

Muzaffergarh, Bagga Sher,

Tel.

0662 - 490202 - 205

District Multan.

4

Indus Lyallpur Limited.

Tel.

041 - 4689235 - 6

38th Kilometer, Shaikhupura Road,

District Faisalabad.

5

Indus Home Limited.

UAN

042 - 111 - 404 - 405

2.5 Kilometer,

Tel.

042 - 35385021 - 7

Off Manga Raiwind Road,

Manga Mandi, Lahore.

6

Indus Wind Energy Limited.

UAN

111 - 404 - 405

Deh Kohistan 7/3 & 7/4

Tel.

021 - 35693654 ( Ext - 177 )

Tapo Jangshahi,

Taluka & District Thatta.

03

INDUS DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

The Directors of Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd are pleased to present the group's consolidated interim ﬁnancial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated turnover for the six months period ending on December 31, 2022 is Rs.34,646 million as compared to a turnover of Rs. 34,819 million for the same period last year showing a stability in a challenging period. As always, the management continued to strive for cost reductions in all areas of operation.

Following are the operating ﬁnancial results:

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Sales have decreased by Rs.173 million during the six months under review over the last corresponding period. Administrative expense has increased by Rs.124 million and distribution cost has increased by 98 million. Financial cost has also increased by Rs.607 million over the last corresponding period due to increase in markup rate. Trend in decrease of yarn prices remained constant and resulted in a decrease of Rs. 3,258 million in proﬁt after tax for the six-month period ended 31st Dec 2022 when compared to the corresponding period of last year 2021.

DIVIDEND

There is no interim dividend announced during the period under review.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

On a consolidated basis, the earnings per share for the half year ended December 31, 2022 are Rs. 16.75 per share as compared to Rs. 76.84 per share over the previous corresponding period.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change occurred in the nature of Company's business during the period.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The year 2022 ended with the unpleasant news of the partial shutting down of the textile industry due to the prevailing economic crisis. Pakistan entered 2023 with multiple challenges, including rising debt, low foreign exchange reserves, and energy shortages in addition to the political chaos it went through in 2022. As for textiles, cotton yarn exports decreased by 34.87 % to $328.20 million. Meanwhile, the value of textile machinery imports by Pakistan in July-November 2022 decreased signiﬁcantly by 41.16 % year-on-year to $212.76 million, showing a drop in new investments.

The most signiﬁcant factor in the decline of the textile industry over the years has been the energy crisis, lack of modernization of the machinery and equipment, lack of investment, rising costs and low production of cotton and other raw materials.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
