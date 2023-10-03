(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC - investor in asset-backed loans to businesses originated by non-bank lenders - Says net asset value per share at June 30 was 94.18 pence, down from 105.51p at June 30 the year prior. Says NAV total loss is 2.0%, swinging from a total return of 4.1% a year ago. Declares an interim dividend of 4.00p per share, unchanged from 2022. Looking ahead, VPC says it will keep shareholders up to date with the progress of its wind-down process, and to achieve realisations in a "timely and efficient manner".

Indus Gas Ltd - oil and gas explorer and developer with assets in India - Says revenue increased 17% to USD63.0 million in the year ended March 31, from USD53.7 million a year ago. Adds that pretax profit rose 19% to USD54.9 million, from USD46.0 million in financial 2022. Declares no dividend for financial 2023, unchanged from a year ago. Says it expects further drilling success at both Pariwar and B&B, as well as progress in the commercialisation of its gas reserves.

Aminex PLC - oil and gas investment company focused on Tanzania - Reports revenue increased to USD81,000 in the first half of 2023, up from USD26,000 the year before. Says pretax loss narrows to USD956,000, from USD1.3 million in 2022. Cahir Charles Santos says: "We are pleased to report that all activities on Ruvuma continue to progress under the efforts of the operator, ARA Petroleum Tanzania Limited. We look forward to receiving a revised CPR based on the high-quality data achieved from the acquisition of the Ruvuma 3D seismic survey that will permit a complete revision of gas reserve and resource potential."

Alkemy Capital Investments PLC - London-based company focused on acquisitions in the mining and technology metals sectors - Says its subsidiary Tees Valley Lithium has received a joint funding package worth GBP613,000 alongside Weardale Lithium. Says GBP430,000 worth of the funding is from Innovate UK. It says the funding is intended to support innovation in the Net Zero innovation cluster in the Tees Valley, and is part of the UK government's levelling up goals. Says the two firms are looking to achieve synergies in the production and refining of lithium in North East England. Adds that it will pursue the funding for feasibility studies and the development of a battery supply chain hub. TVL Director Sam Quinn comments: "We are delighted to have received this grant from Innovate UK and look forward to our collaboration with Weardale as we seek to bring back high value manufacturing to the North East and help develop a potential UK-based supply chain for the lithium sector."

Premier African Minerals Ltd - Africa-focused metals and mineral project developer - Says its Zulu Lithium plant has resumed operations following the completion of its new mill. Chief Executive George Roach says: "Subsequent to our update of 21 September 2023, I am pleased to confirm the plant at Zulu resumed operations with material fed through the newly installed and commissioned mill." Previously Premier African said the mill will support production of up to 1,000 tonnes of spodumene per month.

Financials Acquisition Corp - Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company focused on insurance technology - Reports that total income in the first half of the year rose to GBP3.0 million, up from GBP153,051 between August 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Says pretax loss widened to GBP11.6 million, from GBP7.3 million.

