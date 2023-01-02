Advanced search
    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:50 2023-01-02 am EST
22.15 EUR   +0.91%
Afr : INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Indus Holding Ag : INDUS sharpens its strategy and focuses on its strengths
EQ
INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/02/2023 | 10:14am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.01.2023 / 16:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525567  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 900 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net income 2022 -30,0 M -32,0 M -32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 544 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 590 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 10 641
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
INDUS Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,95 €
Average target price 24,67 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG0.00%631
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.00%681 921
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%144 079
SIEMENS AG0.00%109 806
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.00%91 555
3M COMPANY0.00%69 104