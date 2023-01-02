AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.01.2023 / 16:13 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2023Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2023Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 14, 2023Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 14, 2023Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

