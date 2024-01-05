EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
