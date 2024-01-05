EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de

 
