DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights 25-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. Key words: Capital Increase INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights Bergisch Gladbach, 25 March 2021 - Today, the Management Board of INDUS Holding AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders through partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2019. The Management Board intends to increase the share capital of the Company of currently EUR 63,571,323.62 by up to EUR 6,357,130.02 (corresponding to almost 10% of the share capital) to up to EUR 69,928,453.64 by issuance of up to 2,445,050 no-par value owner shares. The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors without a prospectus and will be entitled to profits as from 1 January 2020. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Dusseldorf stock exchange on or around 31 March 2021. The number of new shares and the placement price will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process which starts immediately after this notification. The placement price will be determined by the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, upon conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. The capital increase against contribution in cash provides INDUS with further flexibility for prospective acquisitions into defined future-oriented industries while ensuring that solid balance sheet ratios are maintained and the equity and liquidity are strengthened. 