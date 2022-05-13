Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  INDUS Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 03:33:38 am EDT
27.88 EUR   +0.27%
03:20aINDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/12INDUS HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12INDUS HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

05/13/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 39 to EUR 30.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INDUS HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 826 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
Net income 2022 71,0 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 492 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 748 M 779 M 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 10 872
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
INDUS Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,80 €
Average target price 41,67 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG-15.11%779
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.43%687 778
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.48%130 714
SIEMENS AG-25.40%98 417
3M COMPANY-15.79%83 316
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.43%79 732