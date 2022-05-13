INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Adtechs
Robotics
Place your bets
The SPAC
Lets all cycle!
The Internet of Things
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Adtechs
Robotics
Place your bets
The SPAC
Lets all cycle!
The Internet of Things
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
INDUS Holding AG
News
Summary
INH
DE0006200108
INDUS HOLDING AG
(INH)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/13 03:33:38 am EDT
27.88
EUR
+0.27%
03:20a
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/12
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
05/13/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 39 to EUR 30.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about INDUS HOLDING AG
03:20a
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/12
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/11
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/11
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Press release on the first quarter of 2022
EQ
05/11
INDUS Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/03
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Press release on the Supervisory Board election at the INDUS ASM
EQ
04/20
INDUS
: 01_ASM 2022_Invitation to the Annual Shareholders Meeting (incl. agenda) (PDF, 2 M..
PU
04/20
INDUS
: 03_ASM 2022_Rights to Shareholders (PDF, 299 KB)
PU
04/20
INDUS
: 06_ASM 2022_Explanatory Report-Pursuant to sections §§ 289a 315a HGB (PDF, 32 KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUS HOLDING AG
03:20a
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/11
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/25
INDUS HOLDING AG
: Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
1 826 M
1 902 M
1 902 M
Net income 2022
71,0 M
73,9 M
73,9 M
Net Debt 2022
492 M
512 M
512 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,4x
Yield 2022
4,38%
Capitalization
748 M
779 M
779 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,68x
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
10 872
Free-Float
73,9%
More Financials
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
27,80 €
Average target price
41,67 €
Spread / Average Target
49,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Schmidt
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp
Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker
Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG
-15.11%
779
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
2.43%
687 778
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
-7.48%
130 714
SIEMENS AG
-25.40%
98 417
3M COMPANY
-15.79%
83 316
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
-22.43%
79 732
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave