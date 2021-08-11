INDUS : Half-Year Report to 30 June 2021

Dear Shareholders,

The INDUS Group once again developed well in the second quarter of 2021. We were able to continue the positive trend of the first quarter. We remain on track in this year of tran- sition. However, when comparing figures with the previous year, we must bear in mind that the second quarter of 2020 was massively impacted by the effects of the first wave of the coronavirus.

In the first six months of 2021, the INDUS portfolio companies generated sales of around EUR 850 million, an increase of almost 10% against the same period of the previous year. Our companies were also able to increase operating income (EBIT) to EUR 56.3 million. Following -2.4% last year, the EBIT margin is now back at 6.6%.

Sales increased in all segments. Development is particularly good in the Engineering and Metals Technology segments, where EBIT and the EBIT margin both grew significantly. In the Automotive Technology segment we are seeing clear improvements in both sales and earnings. In this segment, we must continue to observe what impact the chip shortage is having on vehicle production. We are cautiously positive about development in the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment. The performance of the Construction/Infrastruc- ture segment remains very good.

Cash flow from operating activities is down around EUR 8 million on the previous year at around EUR 11 million. This is because the considerable increase in business activities naturally also leads to an increase in working capital. In addition, portfolio companies are taking the precaution of building up inventories to hedge against the general scarcity of materials. With liquidity amounting to around EUR 163 million, we are in a comfortable position.

Our INTERIM SPRINT package of measures is proving to be a clear success. And while we have lost sales due to the sale or discontinuation of companies and divisions, this has also had positive effects on operating income.