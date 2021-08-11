INDUS : Half-Year Report to 30 June 2021

The INDUS Group once again developed well in the second quarter of 2021. We were able to continue the positive trend of the first quarter. We remain on track in this year of tran- sition. However, when comparing figures with the previous year, we must bear in mind that the second quarter of 2020 was massively impacted by the effects of the first wave of the coronavirus.
In the first six months of 2021, the INDUS portfolio companies generated sales of around EUR 850 million, an increase of almost 10% against the same period of the previous year. Our companies were also able to increase operating income (EBIT) to EUR 56.3 million. Following -2.4% last year, the EBIT margin is now back at 6.6%.
Sales increased in all segments. Development is particularly good in the Engineering and Metals Technology segments, where EBIT and the EBIT margin both grew significantly. In the Automotive Technology segment we are seeing clear improvements in both sales and earnings. In this segment, we must continue to observe what impact the chip shortage is having on vehicle production. We are cautiously positive about development in the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment. The performance of the Construction/Infrastruc- ture segment remains very good.
Cash flow from operating activities is down around EUR 8 million on the previous year at around EUR 11 million. This is because the considerable increase in business activities naturally also leads to an increase in working capital. In addition, portfolio companies are taking the precaution of building up inventories to hedge against the general scarcity of materials. With liquidity amounting to around EUR 163 million, we are in a comfortable position.
Our INTERIM SPRINT package of measures is proving to be a clear success. And while we have lost sales due to the sale or discontinuation of companies and divisions, this has also had positive effects on operating income.
We are working on other acquisition projects in the sectors we've identified as growth industries.
The overall economic trends in the second half of 2021 are still mostly positive. One risk remains - the spread of the delta variant. Like others, we are dealing with rising material prices and partially also facing difficulties in procuring materials, but in many areas, our portfolio companies are able to pass on the price increases to customers. We believe the Engineering and Metals Technology segments will continue to develop positively over the remainder of the year. However, the market situation in the Automotive Technology segment remains uncertain. OEMs are currently reducing their sales forecasts considerably. This will also have an impact on suppliers. We expect cautiously positive development in the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment for the full year. The profitable Construction/Infrastructure segment will remain an important linchpin for the portfolio. In part because of the acquisitions made in the current year, we are raising the sales forecast for the INDUS Group for the full year to between EUR 1.6 billion and EUR 1.75 billion. Despite increasing uncertainty in the automotive technology market, operating income (EBIT) should range between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million.
We published our first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine in July 2021. It takes you through the many activities of the INDUS Group in the field of sustainability. You can read the magazine at www.indus.de/en/sustainability. Consistent sustainability management is well-established in INDUS' long-term business model - it is part of our corporate DNA. This puts us in a good position at a time when sustainable investment is playing an increasingly important role for our shareholders.
There's also good news from M&A. The initial consolidation
of our new acquisition WIRUS was completed in the second
quarter of 2021. WIRUS and JST - our acquisition from the
first quarter - are performing very well, as expected. We also
acquired FLACO, a fluid-system specialist, as a complemen-
tary addition for HORNGROUP at the beginning of July.
Interim Management Report
Performance of the
INDUS Group in the
First Half of 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(in EUR million)
DIFFERENCE
DIFFERENCE
H1 2021
H1 2020
absolute
in %
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
absolute
in %
Sales
850.3
774.2
76.1
9.8
449.9
373.0
76.9
20.6
Other operating income
8.3
9.6
-1.3
-13.5
4.5
6.0
-1.5
-25.0
Own work capitalized
2.6
2.9
-0.3
-10.3
1.8
1.4
0.4
28.6
Change in inventories
16.0
2.9
13.1
>100
4.2
-7.1
11.3
>100
Overall performance
877.2
789.6
87.6
11.1
460.4
373.3
87.1
23.3
Cost of materials
-402.9
-363.8
-39.1
-10.7
-213.4
-173.9
-39.5
-22.7
Personnel expenses
-263.0
-259.7
-3.3
-1.3
-134.7
-126.4
-8.3
-6.6
Other operating expenses
-108.9
-99.6
-9.3
-9.3
-57.6
-45.8
-11.8
-25.8
EBITDA
102.4
66.5
35.9
54.0
54.7
27.2
27.5
>100
Depreciation/amortization
-46.1
-84.8
38.7
45.6
-23.4
-61.5
38.1
62.0
Operating income (EBIT)
56.3
-18.3
74.6
>100
31.3
-34.3
65.6
>100
Financial income
-9.8
-5.0
-4.8
-96.0
-4.6
-2.4
-2.2
-91.7
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
46.5
-23.3
69.8
>100
26.7
-36.7
63.4
>100
Income taxes
-17.8
-16.0
-1.8
-11.3
-10.1
-11.4
1.3
11.4
Earnings after taxes
28.7
-39.3
68.0
>100
16.6
-48.1
64.7
>100
of which attributable to
non-controlling
shareholders
0.4
0.6
-0.2
-33.3
0.4
0.1
0.3
>100
of which attributable to
INDUS shareholders
28.3
-39.9
68.2
>100
16.2
-48.2
64.4
>100
Earnings per share
1.10
-1.63
2.73
>100
0.60
-1.98
2.58
>100
The first half of 2021 went well for the INDUS Group. The majority of portfolio companies were able to increase sales and operating income (EBIT) or keep them at a high level. The Automotive Technology segment continues to be severely impacted by the restructuring projects at the two series suppliers. The Engineering, Medical Engineering/
Life Science and Metals Technology segments performed well in comparison with the previous year and have now largely overcome the effects of the coronavirus crisis. The EBIT margin in the Construction/Infrastructure segment remained high at 16.5%.
Along with the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in the previous year, the INTERIM SPRINT package of measures implemented in the previous year is having a positive impact on the operating income (EBIT) in the current year. The discontinuation of BACHER, and the discontinuation of the plastics plating business at SIMON as well as the sale of SIMON's Kinetics division along with the portfolio companies KIEBACK and FICHTHORN enabled significant improvements to be made in comparison with the same period of the previous year.
9.8% increase in sales
In the first half of 2021, the INDUS portfolio companies generated sales of EUR 850.3 million. This equates to a 9.8% increase in sales (EUR 76.1 million). In just the second quarter of 2021 an increase in sales of 20.6% was achieved in comparison with the previous year. The main reason for this was the coronavirus, as the first lockdown mainly occurred in the second quarter of 2020.
Revenue grew the strongest in the Engineering segment in the first six months of the year with a 19.9% increase against the previous year, but all segments recorded a significant increase in sales at the end of the first half of 2021 over the first half of 2020. The 2020 INTERIM SPRINT package of measures meant the INDUS Group lost sales. This effect was compensated for through the general growth in sales. The new acquisitions JST and WIRUS also contributed to the growth in sales. Inorganic growth totaled 1.7%.
At EUR 877.2 million, the overall performance exceeded the previous year's figure of EUR 789.6 million by 11.1% (EUR 87.6 million). The cost of materials rose almost in line with the sales figure by 10.7% (EUR 39.1 million) to EUR 402.9 million. At 47.4%, the cost-of-materials ratio remained virtually on a par with the previous year (47.0%). Personnel expenses rose less steeply and by just 1.3% to EUR 263.0 million (previous year: EUR 259.7 million). The personnel expense ratio decreased by 2.6 percentage points from 33.5% to 30.9%. This was due to coronavirus-related adjustments to the employment situation and measures in connection with INTERIM SPRINT.
Other operating expenses of EUR 108.9 million were 9.3% (EUR 9.3 million) higher in the reporting period than in the first half of 2020, in line with the growth in sales. Depre- ciation/amortization decreased by EUR 38.7 million to EUR 46.1 million in total. The decrease was due to impairment on goodwill and property, plant and equipment in the same period of the previous year (EUR 37.9 million).
Operating income of EUR 56.3 million generated
At EUR 56.3 million, operating income (EBIT) was up EUR 74.6 million on the previous year's figure (EUR -18.3 million). The EBIT margin climbed 9.0 percentage points to 6.6%. The reasons for this marked increase were the coro- navirus pandemic, which had a severe impact in the first six months of the previous year, the general increase in business activities at the portfolio companies, and the positive effects of INTERIM SPRINT.
Financial income decreased by EUR 4.8 million to EUR -9.8 million. In particular, this decrease was the result of higher expenses from the valuation of minority interests. Financial income includes net interest, income from shares accounted for using the equity method and other financial income. The valuations of the interest rate swaps and minority interests are reported within other financial income.
At EUR 46.5 million, earnings before taxes (EBT) were up EUR 69.8 million on the previous year's figure (EUR -23.3 million). Tax expenses increased by EUR 1.8 million to EUR 17.8 million. Before the interests attributable to non-controlling shareholders were deducted, earnings after taxes had increased by EUR 68.0 million to EUR 28.7 million (previous year: EUR -39.3 million). Earnings per share came to EUR 1.10, following EUR -1.63 in the previous year.
During the first six months of 2021, the INDUS Group companies employed 10,738 people on average (previous year: 10,767 employees).
