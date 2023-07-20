EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

INDUS Holding AG: Green innovations: INDUS portfolio companies use R&D to drive sustainability



Green innovations: INDUS portfolio companies use R&D to drive sustainability

Third issue of sustainability magazine SUSTA[IN] published

Promotion of sustainable innovations anchored in ‘PARKOUR perform’ strategy

Bergisch Gladbach, 20 July 2023 – Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG has published the third issue of its sustainability magazine SUSTA[IN], which provides a direct insight into the ESG activities of the Group. The magazine focuses on innovation as a key factor in sustainable business.

“The combination of innovation and sustainability is the game changer when it comes to tackling environmental and social challenges – and at the same time driving economic growth,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management in charge of sustainability. Both approaches are firmly anchored in INDUS’ ‘PARKOUR perform’ strategy in the form of the “Driving Innovation” and “Striving for Sustainability” initiatives. “We are absolutely convinced of the need for sustainable action,” says Jörn Großmann. “Our sustainability development bank supports projects aimed at conserving resources and reducing emissions, while our innovation development bank provides funding for sustainable product development in the future field of greentech. And we have set up working groups to promote green innovations through exchanges within the Group and with external experts.”

Product innovation: New materials and applications for greater sustainability

In addition to circular economy approaches, INDUS portfolio companies are exploiting the sustainability potential of new materials. BETEK, a manufacturer of carbide-tipped wear tools, has developed the carbide material PROmatrix. The improved wear resistance reduces the lifecycle carbon footprint by up to 12%. INDUS subsidiary MBRAUN is focusing on new applications in the renewable energy sector; the manufacturer of inert gas glovebox systems offers a portfolio of products for the production of perovskite solar cells. SUSTA[IN] also provides insight into market opportunities in energy-efficient building technology, an important growth industry: MIGUA Fugensysteme has developed a replaceable and recyclable aluminum joint system. The headquarters of SCHUSTER Klima Lüftung is a reference object that demonstrates the possibilities of a zero-energy house. As a manufacturer of ambient air heat pumps, REMKO also focuses on sustainable air conditioning technology.

INDUS working groups: Networks for sustainable innovation

Future fields are clearly at the heart of the INDUS strategy, as reflected in the “Sustainable Construction” working group initiated in 2022. In cooperation with the Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nürnberg for Renewable Energy (HI ERN), the INDUS working group ‘Hydrogen’ is investigating the market potential and challenges of hydrogen technology and hydrogen storage. At the INDUS ‘Artificial Intelligence’ theme day, INDUS portfolio companies analyzed the potential and applications of AI in everyday business in cooperation with the Fraunhofer IPA.

Process optimization along the value chain: Reducing Scope 3 emissions

A sustainable and transparent supply chain is a key lever for reducing the carbon footprint. SUSTA[IN] presents best-practice examples of how indirect emissions are recorded and reduced; VULKAN INOX, a manufacturer of granulated blast abrasives, has analyzed the greenhouse gas equivalents of its processes – and significantly reduced them by using only renewable electricity and optimized raw materials. OBUK, a specialist in front door panels, took a close look at its packaging concept and optimized its packaging solutions along the value chain according to environmental and economic aspects.

Sustainability ranking: Prime status again in the ISS ESG

In 2023, INDUS achieved a “C+” rating and hence “Prime” status in the sustainability ranking of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. for the eighth consecutive time. “With ‘PARKOUR perform’, we have clearly aligned our corporate strategy with the megatrend of sustainability,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann. “We thus actively support our portfolio companies in developing future fields such as energy technology, energy efficiency, circular economy and waste management. These successful strategic initiatives are also reflected in the sustainability rating.”

The SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine is available for download here.



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2022, the Group generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

Contact:Nina Wolf & Dafne SanacPublic Relations & Investor RelationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32E-mail presse@indus.deE-mail investor.relations@indus.dewww.indus.de