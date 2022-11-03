Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. INDUS Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:35 2022-11-03 pm EDT
20.28 EUR   -0.61%
12:05pIndus Holding Ag : INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill
EQ
10/28INDUS HOLDING AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/24Indus Holding Ag : Burden on Automotive Technology segment's income to decline noticeably with immediate effect
EQ
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill

11/03/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill

03-Nov-2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Keywords: Forecast adjustment

INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill

Bergisch Gladbach, November 03, 2022 – INDUS Holding AG posts - on the basis of the annual impairment test - non-cash impairments of EUR 39.8 million on goodwill and intangible assets in the third quarter of 2022. These impairments result from the significant increase in the capital costs derived from market parameters and used for valuation in the current year as a result of the strong increase in key interest rates by the ECB. Besides, they result in part from a deterioration in the future prospects for the units affected by the impairments, which became apparent as part of the current planning process and the subsequent impairment tests. Of the impairments, EUR 12.7 million are attributable to the Construction/Infrastructure segment, EUR 13.8 million to the Engineering segment, EUR 11.7 million to the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment and EUR 1.6 million to the Metals Technology segment. Overall, goodwill recognized will thus decrease by 8.4% from EUR 443.0 million (June 30, 2022) to EUR 405.8 million (September 30, 2022).

Based on the preliminary business figures for the first nine months of 2022 with revenue of around EUR 1.4 billion (previous year: EUR 1,296.4 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of around EUR 11.2 million (previous year: EUR 78.6 million), the forecasts for the EBIT and revenue for the full year 2022 were also reviewed and adjusted as part of the currently ongoing planning process.

Based on the last full-year 2022 EBIT forecast published on October 24, 2022 of EUR 46 to 61 million, this results in an adjusted EBIT forecast of EUR 15 to 30 million, taking into account the impairments described above and other factors.

Revenue is still expected to be between EUR 1.90 and 2.00 billion.

The composition of revenue and operating income (EBIT) correspond to the presentation on page 92 of the Annual Report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.


Contact:
Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de

03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1478971

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1478971  03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
