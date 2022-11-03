INDUS Holding AG: INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Keywords: Forecast adjustment
INDUS recognizes non-cash expenses from the annual impairment test on goodwill
Bergisch Gladbach, November 03, 2022 – INDUS Holding AG posts - on the basis of the annual impairment test - non-cash impairments of EUR 39.8 million on goodwill and intangible assets in the third quarter of 2022. These impairments result from the significant increase in the capital costs derived from market parameters and used for valuation in the current year as a result of the strong increase in key interest rates by the ECB. Besides, they result in part from a deterioration in the future prospects for the units affected by the impairments, which became apparent as part of the current planning process and the subsequent impairment tests. Of the impairments, EUR 12.7 million are attributable to the Construction/Infrastructure segment, EUR 13.8 million to the Engineering segment, EUR 11.7 million to the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment and EUR 1.6 million to the Metals Technology segment. Overall, goodwill recognized will thus decrease by 8.4% from EUR 443.0 million (June 30, 2022) to EUR 405.8 million (September 30, 2022).
Based on the preliminary business figures for the first nine months of 2022 with revenue of around EUR 1.4 billion (previous year: EUR 1,296.4 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of around EUR 11.2 million (previous year: EUR 78.6 million), the forecasts for the EBIT and revenue for the full year 2022 were also reviewed and adjusted as part of the currently ongoing planning process.
Based on the last full-year 2022 EBIT forecast published on October 24, 2022 of EUR 46 to 61 million, this results in an adjusted EBIT forecast of EUR 15 to 30 million, taking into account the impairments described above and other factors.
Revenue is still expected to be between EUR 1.90 and 2.00 billion.
The composition of revenue and operating income (EBIT) correspond to the presentation on page 92 of the Annual Report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.
