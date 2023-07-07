EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS sells company from discontinued operations as planned



07.07.2023 / 11:08 CET/CEST

INDUS sells company from discontinued operations as planned

Contract on sale of SCHÄFER Group signed

Further measures from ‘PARKOUR perform’ strategy update implemented

Bergisch Gladbach, 7 July 2023 – Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG will transfer 100% of the shares in SCHÄFER Group to an investment vehicle of Callista Portfolio Holding GmbH, Munich. At four locations in Germany and China, the SCHÄFER Group produces complex, high-precision models and test gauges, particularly for the automotive and aviation industries, with over 170 employees. In 2022, the company generated annual sales of a good EUR 16 million. The Group comprises SCHÄFER GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Osnabrück, D.M.S. GmbH Design Modell-Studien headquartered in Munich, KSG Asia Limited, Hong Kong, as well as shares in KSG Automotive Shanghai. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the contract.

“With the ‘PARKOUR perform’ strategy update, we are focusing on our strength, which is highly specialized industrial technology,” said Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS Group. “Focusing primarily on the automotive industry, SCHÄFER no longer fits into our strategic positioning.”

As a result of the Board’s decision to discontinue the former Automotive Technology segment, SCHÄFER Group had been reclassified as discontinued operations already in the 2022 financial statements. The sale of SCHÄFER Group will result in the entity’s deconsolidation in the third quarter of 2023. The transaction has only minor impact on the balance sheet, which will be recognized in the second quarter.

Callista Group specializes in the acquisition of industrial enterprises with potential for development. “As an investor, Callista offers SCHÄFER Group a growth perspective with the aim of increasing the company’s value in the long term and seizing opportunities, particularly in the luxury goods segment. In exploiting this potential, the Group's companies are to remain essentially unchanged at their current locations,” said Dr. Johannes Schmidt.

INDUS plans to sell the last remaining company of the discontinued operations, SELZER Group, by the end of 2023. “We have managed to transfer SCHÄFER Group to a new owner swiftly as planned. We are optimistic that we will be able to close the sale of automotive supplier SELZER in an equally timely manner,” Schmidt added.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2022, the Group generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

