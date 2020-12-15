INDUS Holding AG: Innovative even in times of COVID-19 - Five INDUS Group companies receive awards in 2020



DGAP-Media / 15.12.2020 / 10:30



Innovative even in times of COVID-19 - Five INDUS Group companies receive awards in 2020

Bergisch Gladbach, 15 December 2020 - In spite of the existing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, five companies of the INDUS Group have again won awards this year. The portfolio companies received awards in the areas of innovation, promotion of vocational training and international growth. "This year, we are all the more pleased about the awards, as they show that the INDUS companies remain committed to and creative in filling their SME values with life even in difficult times," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of the INDUS Group. "For us, this SME identity includes the continuous search for innovations as well as the consistent training of our own specialists."

As many as three companies of the INDUS Group were awarded the TOP 100 Innovator prize for their innovative processes and products in 2020. TOP 100 has been honoring the most innovative small and medium-sized enterprises for over 25 years.

BETEK GmbH & Co. KG won the award in the "Innovative Processes and Organization" category. In late 2019, the company from Aichhalden in the Black Forest inaugurated the world's most advanced plant for the production of road milling bits, thus further aligning its production to industry 4.0 standards. The highly efficient machine, which was co-developed by the engineers of the carbide manufacturer, permits the fully automatic brazing of a wide variety of road milling bits in large quantities.

MIGUA Fugensysteme GmbH has been named innovation champion by TOP 100 for its "innovation-driving top management" and its "successful innovations". True to the motto "Move before you have to", the Wülfrath-based manufacturer of joint solutions has established an ideas workshop where employees can exchange ideas in a creative atmosphere and develop new innovative products in a cooperative manner.

OFA Bamberg GmbH was awarded the TOP 100 seal for its systematic innovation management. The manufacturer of medical aids has installed two innovation circles which are specifically tasked with anticipating and identifying current trends and turning them into marketable products. The high level of vertical integration gives the company the flexibility to incorporate customer wishes into the product development process. A compression stocking made of sustainable materials and a prophylactic product containing nourishing extracts are just two recent product examples developed by OFA's innovation circles.

In addition to the TOP 100 award, OFA Bamberg also received the German Brand Award this year. The German Design Council presents this award annually to honor innovative and unique brands. OFA impressed the jury with the "Dynamics Plus" premium orthosis line, which offers a unique combination of function, quality and design.

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH was awarded for its commitment to "training" by the Cologne Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The specialist for gripper parts, robot hands and automation systems received the award for outstanding achievements in vocational training. This year again, eight young people started their apprenticeships at ASS.

Bilstein & Siekermann GmbH + Co. KG also received an award for its commitment to vocational training. The INDUS portfolio company was named one of "Germany's best training companies" by Capital magazine. Every year, Capital teams up with talent platform Ausbildung.de and the personnel marketing experts from Territory Embrace to conduct a study on German companies offering apprenticeships and traineeships for young people. BILSTEIN & SIEKERMANN scored four out of five stars each in the area of vocational training and in the area of dual studies.

BETEK's Chinese branch, BETEK Tools Taicang Ltd., won a quite unique award: The Taicang government presented an award to companies that were able to generate 80%, 90% or even 100% of the previous year's sales in the first quarter of 2020, which was heavily affected by the coronavirus. As BETEK Taicang's first-quarter 2020 sales even exceeded the sales generated in the same period of the previous year, the company received prize money in August 2020.

"We support the ongoing development of our portfolio companies, especially when the underlying conditions become more challenging," says INDUS Board Chairman Dr. Johannes Schmidt. "This year's awards won by INDUS Group companies reflect this growth-oriented long-term strategy. In the context of our PARKOUR strategy program, we will continue on this road with great determination."

