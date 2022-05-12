Log in
    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 10:47:06 am EDT
27.80 EUR   +0.36%
INDUS HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
INDUS HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
INDUS Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 10:24am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 16:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
INDUS Holding AG

b) LEI
529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006200108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.5891 EUR 27589.10 EUR
27.65 EUR 27650.00 EUR
27.70 EUR 27700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.6464 EUR 82939.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74951  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 826 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 71,0 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net Debt 2022 492 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 745 M 785 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 10 872
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG-15.42%785
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.85%687 778
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.91%130 714
SIEMENS AG-23.50%98 417
3M COMPANY-17.58%83 316
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-23.32%79 732