INDUS Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2022 / 16:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Johannes Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

INDUS Holding AG

b) LEI

529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006200108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.5891 EUR 27589.10 EUR 27.65 EUR 27650.00 EUR 27.70 EUR 27700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.6464 EUR 82939.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

