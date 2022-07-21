INDUS Holding AG: Publication of the sustainability magazine SUSTA[IN]

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Sustainability as part of INDUS’ business strategy

Second issue of sustainability magazine “SUSTA[IN]” published

Focus on the future field of “sustainable construction”

Sustainability development bank with currently six projects presented

Bergisch Gladbach, 21 July 2022 – Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG has published the second issue of its sustainability magazine: SUSTA[IN] provides direct insights into the ESG activities and progress in the area of sustainability of the Group’s 48 portfolio companies.

“We have anchored sustainability directly in our PARKOUR strategy as the fourth strategic initiative,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for sustainability. “Our SUSTA[IN] magazine translates this strategic orientation into the practice of small and medium-sized enterprises. We want to show what ‘Striving for Sustainability’ means in concrete terms.” The sustainability magazine thus takes a look at initiatives that implement the reduction of emissions and the conservation of resources in an economically efficient way and presents innovative products that help the Group seize opportunities in the growing sustainability market. In line with INDUS’ clearly defined social goals, the sustainability magazine also illustrates the social commitment of the portfolio companies by way of concrete projects.

Future field of “sustainable construction”

SUSTA[IN] highlights in particular the challenges and opportunities in the future field of “sustainable construction”. In the context of new materials, circular building material processes or the intelligent connection of electricity, heat and mobility flows, new value chains are emerging in the construction industry. The twelve companies of INDUS’ Construction/Infrastructure segment help shape these new value chains. Three INDUS portfolio companies manufacture taxonomy-eligible products: WIRUS and OBUK produce sustainable, well-insulated windows and doors for the energy-efficient refurbishment of buildings, while REMKO, a supplier of air-conditioning and heating technology, offers smart heat pumps for renewable and networked energy technology. To promote sustainable construction, MIGUA, another INDUS subsidiary, has developed an earthquake-resistant system that can absorb and compensate for joint movements. With a view to the conservation of resources and the circular economy, INDUS’ sustainability magazine also looks at a project of OBUK, a manufacturer of front door panels, which uses optimized recycling processes to produce more sustainable construction materials. HAUFF-Technik is very much focused on corporate citizenship: the manufacturer of cable, pipe and line entry systems donates to sustainable water projects in Zambia with every building entry package sold.

“We actively promote sustainable projects and innovative product developments in the future field of ‘sustainable construction’,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for sustainability. “In 2022, for instance, we launched the Group-wide ‘Sustainable Construction’ working group. In direct exchange with each other and with external experts, its participants can identify and take advantage of economic opportunities in the field of construction and sustainability.”

Sustainability development bank successfully launched

Since January 2022, the holding company has also supported projects that improve the overall sustainability performance of the portfolio companies and significantly reduce emissions via direct subsidies of up to EUR 5 million per year. INDUS’ sustainability development bank is currently supporting six projects. These include investments in photovoltaic systems and an adiabatic cooling system for the INDUS portfolio company VULKAN, which reduces the demand for energy and the consumption of water. Other projects include a steam boiler powered by wood pellets for OFA Bamberg as well as a system for optimizing the power supply at SIMON.

SUSTA[IN] is available for download here.



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate investment and development in the German-speaking SME sector. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a growth-oriented financial investor with a long-term focus, INDUS currently supports 48 portfolio companies in their corporate development. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2021, the Group generated sales of around 1.74 billion euros. In 2022, INDUS Holding AG achieved an overall rating of “C+” in the ISS ESG sustainability rating in the international “Multi-Sector Holdings” peer group for the seventh consecutive time, thus attaining prime status. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de /en/ .

