    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

07/05/2021 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

05.07.2021 / 07:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

- FLACO offers solutions for equipping car workshops, petrol forecourts, industrial plants and vehicle fleets

- Complementary acquisition for INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP


Bergisch Gladbach, 5 July 2021 - HORNGROUP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the listed INDUS Holding AG, is acquiring 80 percent of the shares in FLACO Geräte GmbH. With around 65 employees at its headquarters in Gütersloh, Germany, FLACO manufactures products and systems for fluid management in workshops, service stations and industrial operations. The medium-sized company generates annual sales of around 12 million euros.

"As an innovative, technically leading specialist, particularly in the field of AdBlue refueling, FLACO complements the product portfolio and skills profile of our HORNGROUP investment," said Axel Meyer, responsible member of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG. "This way, we strengthen the portfolio structure in the metering, measuring and control engineering sector, which is an important growth industry, and support the HORNGROUP's growth prospects." The HORNGROUP produces and sells equipment for refueling technology and workshop solutions for measuring, controlling and dispensing mineral oil, diesel and other fluids as well as analogue and digital tire pressure monitoring systems under the global TECALEMIT and PCL brands. "In addition to its high level of technological expertise, FLACO offers very good market access, an innovative product portfolio and strong direct sales. We will continue to build on these strengths in our co-operation," says Jörg F. Mayer, managing director of HORNGROUP Holding.

FLACO will remain operationally independent in line with the INDUS strategy. Thomas Voigt, previous co-owner and managing director, will continue to manage the company in his capacity as managing minority shareholder and will also contribute his extensive knowledge and experience as a member of the Management Board of HORNGROUP Holding. "When selling, it was important to us former owners to secure the long-term development of the company," says Thomas Voigt. "FLACO will continue to operate independently on the market, but at the same time - in partnership with the HORNGROUP and with a strong shareholder behind it - it will be able to open up new fields of business. Fluid technology for industry in particular offers great growth potential here." Among other products, FLACO manufactures mixing and metering systems for the supply of lubricating and cooling emulsions for CNC machining centers.

Besides first-tier acquisitions, INDUS continues to rely on selective complementary acquisitions by its portfolio companies. "The strategic acquisition of new sub-subsidiaries effectively supports our growth," says INDUS CEO Dr. Johannes Schmidt. "The complementary acquisitions thus make an important contribution to achieving the goals defined in the context of our PARKOUR strategy program."

About INDUS Holding AG:
Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 48 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2020, the Group generated sales of around EUR 1.56 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

Contact:
Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac
Public Relations & Investor Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de

05.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215156

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215156  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215156&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
