    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group clearly grows its sales and earnings

08/11/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results 
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group clearly grows its sales and earnings 
2021-08-11 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
INDUS Group clearly grows its sales and earnings 
- 9.8% growth in sales in the first half of 2021 
- increase in EBIT to EUR 56.3 million 
- Forecast for the 2021 financial year adjusted 
Bergisch Gladbach, 11 August 2021 - The portfolio companies of the INDUS Group were able to continue the positive trend 
of the beginning of the year and continued to grow their sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the first six months 
of the year, sales revenues increased by 9.8% to EUR 850.3 million (H1 2020: EUR 774.2 million). At EUR 56.3 million, 
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR 74.6 million higher than the EBIT of the prior-year period (H1 2020: 
EUR -18.3 million) - which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; before impairment, EBIT increased by EUR 36.7 
million. This is not least attributable to the measures implemented in 2020 in the context of the INTERIM SPRINT 
program. The EBIT margin climbed from -2.4% to 6.6%. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.10, up from EUR -1.63 in the 
previous year. 
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 22.8 million in the first six months (H1 2020: EUR 29.0 million). As had 
been expected, working capital picked up as result of the increased business activity. Moreover, portfolio companies 
are hedging against the current rise in commodity prices and material shortages with increased inventories. While the 
INDUS Group had deliberately pursued a more restrictive investment policy in the COVID year 2020, the portfolio 
companies invested EUR 30.2 million in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the first half of the 
year, which was almost twice as much as in the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 16.1 million). Cash and 
cash equivalents amounted to EUR 163.2 million at the end of the quarter - a comfortable starting position for further 
acquisitions. At 40.2%, the equity ratio was above the target of 40%. 
Growing sales in all segments - organic growth through acquisitions 
All segments of the INDUS portfolio grew their sales noticeably in the first half of 2021. Overall, the shortfall in 
sales revenues due to sales and closures implemented in the context of the INTERIM SPRINT could be compensated. The 
companies in the Engineering segment achieved particularly strong sales growth of almost 20%. The latest acquisitions 
of JST and WIRUS also contributed to the INDUS Group's sales growth, with inorganic growth in the INDUS Group at 1.7 % 
in the first six months of the year. Moreover, in July 2021, FLACO, a specialist in fluid management, was acquired as a 
complementary addition to HORNGROUP. 
Increase in EBIT and EBIT margin in four of five segments 
The Construction/Infrastructure segment remains highly profitable. The EBIT margin stayed at a high level of 16.5% in 
the first half of the year (H1 2020: 18.2%). Despite rising material prices and increasing material shortages, the 
Board of Management now projects a considerable year-on-year increase in sales and a slight increase in EBIT for this 
segment. 
In the Automotive Technology segment, the INTERIM SPRINT set of measures implemented in 2020 is having a positive 
impact on the operating result. While the EBIT margin improved from -47.4% to -13.6%, it remains negative, as budgeted. 
Two series production suppliers are still in the restructuring process. Uncertainty in the market with regard to the 
full year 2021 is caused by the chip shortage and the reduced sales forecasts of the OEMs. 
After the COVID-19-related shortfalls in 2020, the Engineering segment again recorded noticeable growth. The EBIT 
margin increased to 10.0% (H1 2020: 2.5%). For the full year, the Board of Management projects a significant increase 
in segment sales compared to the previous year and now a strong increase in EBIT. 
The companies in the Medical Engineering and Life Science segment have now largely overcome the effects of the COVID-19 
crisis - which were clearly felt until into the first quarter - and increased their EBIT margin to 7.9% (H1 2020: 
5.8%). For the financial year 2021, the portfolio companies expect a cautiously positive trend, depending on further 
COVID-19 restrictions. 
The Metals Technology segment increased its EBIT margin from 2.3% to 9.0% compared with the prior-year period. Here, 
too, the measures from the INTERIM SPRINT program had a positive effect on operating results. The Board of Management 
is optimistic about the development in the second half of the year. 
Diversification paying off - forecast raised despite uncertainties in the automotive technology market and material 
shortages 
Overall, the macroeconomic conditions for the second half of 2021 point to a further recovery. However, the spread of 
the Delta variant, supply bottlenecks and rising material prices represent risk factors to the German economy. 
"Uncertainties are intensifying, especially in the automotive market environment," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman 
of the INDUS Board of Management. "The current reduced sales forecasts of the OEMs are likely to have a knock-on effect 
on suppliers. We nevertheless project continued noticeable growth for the INDUS Group for the full year 2021. Our 
latest acquisitions, JST and WIRUS, and the complementary addition FLACO will also contribute to this growth." 
The Board of Management has therefore raised the sales forecast for the financial year 2021 from between EUR 1.55 
billion and EUR 1.7 billion to between EUR 1.6 billion and EUR 1.75 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 
of the INDUS Group should come in at between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million, compared to the previous plans of EUR 
95 million to EUR 110 million. 
The full interim report is available on the INDUS website. An overview of the key performance indicators is available 
here. 
Contact: 
Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac 
Public Relations & Investor Relations 
INDUS Holding AG 
Kölner Straße 32 
51429 Bergisch Gladbach 
Germany 
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73 
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32 
E-mail presse@indus.de 
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de 
www.indus.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      INDUS Holding AG 
              Kölner Straße 32 
              51429 Bergisch Gladbach 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2204 40 00-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)2204 40 00-20 
E-mail:       indus@indus.de 
Internet:     www.indus.de 
ISIN:         DE0006200108 
WKN:          620010 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225479 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225479 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

