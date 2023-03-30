Advanced search
Equities
Canada
Canadian Securities Exchange
Indus Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
INDS
CA45580N1024
INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.
(INDS)
Add to my list
Report
2023-03-29
2023-03-29
0.0400
CAD
-11.11%
05:13p
Lowell Farms Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01p
Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Audited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results
GL
03/16
Lowell Farms to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Lowell Farms Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
03/30/2023
Good day, and welcome to the Lowell Farms Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:13p
Lowell Farms Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05:01p
Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Audited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and O..
GL
03/16
Lowell Farms to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational ..
GL
03/16
Lowell Farms to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational ..
AQ
03/15
Lowell Farms Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15
Lowell Farms Announces Proposed Debt Settlement, Asset Sale, and Financing
GL
03/15
Lowell Farms Announces Proposed Debt Settlement, Asset Sale, and Financing
AQ
03/15
Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
01/13
Lowell Farms Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12
Lowell Farms Inc. Retains Canaccord Genuity in Connection with Strategic Alternatives R..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
46,7 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-19,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-0,18x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3,33 M
3,33 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,06x
Nbr of Employees
202
Free-Float
60,4%
More Financials
Chart INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,03 $
Average target price
0,34 $
Spread / Average Target
1 035%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Luciano Ainsworth
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Shure
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Lawrence
Chairman
Kelly McMillan
Chief Compliance Officer
William C. Anton
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.
-71.43%
4
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
-19.09%
206
COLUMBIA CARE INC.
-29.59%
205
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.
-17.39%
180
AYR WELLNESS INC.
-45.73%
46
FLORA GROWTH CORP.
-3.34%
29
More Results
